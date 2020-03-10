Periodically, Perquimans Weekly will be featuring a business, at the suggestion of the Chamber of Commerce, that perhaps the community should get to know more about, particularly if that business has a long history of service to folks near and far.
A good place to start is Hertford Savings Bank, located at 121 N. Church St.
Bank President Vivian Sutton provided a history of this institution that has been serving the citizens of Perquimans County for decades.
In the spring of 1923, Hertford had a Chamber of Commerce and the beginning of a Building & Loan Association was one of the Chamber’s projects. A committee was appointed from that body to investigate the matter.
After much investigation and correspondence with N. C. State Insurance and Building & Loan officials, and a promise by Hertford Businesses and citizens to purchase four or five hundred shares of stock, were granted a Charter and were ready to begin business. This stock purchased was installment stock to be paid for at a rate of .25 cents per week per share.
For this reason it was known that progress was going to be slow. It began as a Building & Loan Association and changed the name to Savings & Loan Association in about 1954. As stated, they knew progress at first was going to be slow, with their only income being .25 cents per share per week, and it was not until 1953, 30 years, that our assets reached $100,000.
Now that things were moving, they began to sell paid up stock and while it took 30 years to reach the first $100,000. in assets, it took only five years, until 1958, to reach $200,000., and in five more years by 1963 the bank’s assets had climbed to $440,000. And by December31, 1964 this total had reached $669,264.11.
At the first meeting of these prospective stockholders, the following directors were appointed or elected: R. M. Riddick, Jr., Thomas J. Nixon, Jr., A. W. Hefren, W. H. Hardcastle, J. R. Jarvis, Riddick Chappell, Charles Johnson, Sr, and J. P. Perry. These Directors at their first meeting elected A. W. Hefron, President (passed 1969, President 46 years), J. P. Perry, Vice President, and W. H. Hardcastle, Secretary. W. H. Hardcastle served from the beginning in 1923 until about 1944, Max Campbell served as President from 1944 until his death in 1962.
Campbell ran the business out of his office at The Perquimans Weekly which was located in the side offices at the Hertford Hardware/Theatre building. Silas Whedbee served as President after Campbell and H. C. Sullivan was the managing officer from 1962 until he resigned in December 1974. H. Gene Boyce was named President after the resignation of H. C. Sullivan in 1974. Mr. Boyce retired in December 2008.
Vivian D. Sutton was appointed President of Hertford Savings Bank, SSB in 2008.
In June 1964 permission was granted by the board of directors to purchase supplies as needed to set up the accounting system on cards and provide proper filing cabinet space for cards and mortgage loan papers as recommended by auditors.
On July 17, 1973, the directors declared a 30 day moratorium on approving mortgage loans. This action was taken in order to disburse funds for loans in process and to observe the interest and mortgage loan rates for a four week period.
Security devices were implemented in October 1970. An application was completed for membership in the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce for 1970-1971 and is currently a member of the Perquimans Co. Chamber of Commerce to date.
The bank became federally insured in May 1962. In 1963, the stockholders approved amending the Certificate of Incorporation of Hertford Savings and Loan Association to comply with the new requirements of State and Federal Savings and Loan Insurance Corp. at 100 N. Church Street, Hertford, NC.
The Savings & Loan became a member of Federal Home Loan Bank in 1963.
In 1967, Peoples Bank & Trust Company, the owners of the Association’s rented quarters, desired the Association to vacate as soon as possible, as the Bank needed the quarters for its own use. Since the Association does not have a lease agreement with Peoples Bank & Trust Company, the directors agreed other quarters would have to be obtained.
The directors approved to execute an option to purchase the W. C. Morgan Building, for the sum of $10,500. After the purchase, renovation was done. A tentative date of occupancy was set for January 1, 1968, which changed to Feb. 1. In November 1967 the directors agreed to forfeit director’s fees in order to help provide funds for renovation of the new office building.
They resumed director’s fees in 1969. A request for an air conditioner was made in December of 1967 to purchase an air conditioner which would be removed when the Association vacates the quarters. On February 5, 1968, the Savings & Loan opened for business at its new location at 121 N. Church Street.
Through these many years, the foundation for longevity lies within the commitment to safeguard our depositor’s funds while promoting the financing of homes in Perquimans, Gates, Pasquotank and Chowan counties. This will continue to be the backbone of our business philosophy.
While Hertford Savings Bank, SSB has proven itself viable, even though the tumultuous savings and loan debacle of the late 80’s, the “scare tactics” of Y2K preparation, and the economic crisis and recession of 2008. We recognize a changing industry and regulatory environment. It is our goal to anticipate the industries future and be prepared to offer new products and services to our customers.
“We sincerely believe and are deeply committed to filling a niche as a community savings bank and fostering personal savings and home ownership,” Sutton said. “We take pride in our community and our bank. We continue to offer personal service to our clients. We approve and service our loans within the bank.”
Hertford Savings Bank, SSB currently has $13 million in assets and continues to contribute to our community.
“This is a Mutual Savings bank with FDIC as our regulator and owned by our very dedicated customers,” Sutton said.
Hertford Savings Bank, SSB continues to serve our community today by offering 15, 20 and 30 year fixed and adjustable rate mortgages, first time home buyers’ program, home equity lines of credit and certificate of deposit/savings secured loans. Deposit accounts include checking, savings, certificate of deposits and money market savings accounts.
Hertford Savings Bank, SSB currently consists of six directors: Chairman, William “Frank” Heath; Todd W. Tilley; Charles Andrew Woodard; Tracy H. Mathews; Joshua Lassiter and President, Vivian D. Sutton.
Past directors include Broughton T. Dail, Walter Edwards, Jr., Claude D. White, Jr., Fenton T. Eure, Jr. H. Gene Boyce, Wayne R. Winslow, John Christensen and Benjamin Hobbs.