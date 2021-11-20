You hear it all the time in conversation! It doesn’t matter if you’re a blue-collar worker, a home-based business or a top executive in a business. The bottom line is people are BUSY!
In fact, I’ve noticed that even among the “retired,” they find themselves in a very unique situation, wondering how they ever had time to mow the grass or wash the car.
Busy, busy, busy! Seems like it’s true for everyone today, a characteristic of the 21st Century. The paradox is this: we have more gadgets and tricks that fall under the category of “time savers,” yet we have less time to do the things we desire to do.
ay that if you pose a question like this, “How are you doing?” the response will have nothing to do with “how” that person is doing, but rather, it will be focused on “what” they are doing. I’ve even called people into accountability on that and responded, “I didn’t ask “what” you are doing, I asked “how” you are doing? They smile and then move on to the real question. It’s amazing how the mind is consumed with activity.
Someone has suggested that BUSY is actually an acronymn that stands for Being Under Satan’s Yoke! I wonder if we are too busy to be productive? If we are not careful, we will be like the hampster on the wheel — busy running, but going nowhere.
I can’t be on the wheel like a hamster and find myself going nowhere, but just worn out. I just told someone this week who inquired of my life and ministry....”I’m not working harder, I’m working smarter.” I’m working smarter because I am empowering others to do the work that I am called to do. I administer. I manage. I oversee. I designate. All of these functions are so important and they cause me to be productive, not just busy.
What can you do to change your “busy” into productive? What changes do you need to make around the house, on the job, in your ministry? I challenge you evaluate. I challenge you to ask yourself just how you can work smarter, not harder. Ask God for help. He is faithful. And He has called us to be effective. Ephesians 5:16 calls for us to “redeem the time because the days are evil.” Satan would love to have you waste valued time, but God in His wisdom will help you properly redeem it! Get busy working smart!
Dr. Wallace Phillips is Senior Pastor of Carpenter’s Shop International Church.