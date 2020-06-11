While the world descends into chaos, creative minds may take solace with a certain zen Buddhism mindset by embracing fantastic flying creatures that purify the mind, albeit for a moment that may echo an eternity.
Butterflies have that certain “wow” quality because their lifespan captures the imagination as much as their colorful wings and ability to fly free between flowers and fields; migrate almost at will like a sailor searching the seven seas.
Andrea Boone of Hertford raises, if that is the right verb, butterflies – the pretty ones like Monarch and Swallowtail butterflies.
“I don’t know how I got into this. I sort of stumbled into it; planted some dill a few years ago and found caterpillars on it,” she said. “That started my obsession with swallowtails. I’m not sure how I got into monarchs, but I am so glad I stumbled into it. It’s fun, fascinating, but a lot of work, sometimes 3-4 hours a day. It makes me feel good.”
Boone has lived in Perquimans County since 1975; her husband Jack practiced dentistry in Hertford between 1975 to 2011, and their daughter Alison took up her father’s calling and has a dental practice in Elizabeth City.
Last year, Boone released 120 butterflies and, so far this year, she has released 50 of these colorful pollinators into the wild.
Boone’s gardens are full of milkweed – the only thing monarchs will eat; dill, parsley and fennel for the swallowtails.
“We have become butterfly obsessed around here,” she said. “My husband helps me a lot and they are a lot of work – 3-5 hours daily in the season. It’s really fascinating. This year, I will tag the monarchs. It’s a national thing and helps to keep track of them. My yard is also a monarch way station.”
Last note, it’s not just butterflies that have captured Boone’s heart. She also volunteers for Tarheel and DC Area Weimaraner rescues. The couple currently owns three rescue Weims.
A bit of history about these these amazing dogs – they were used by royalty for hunting large game such as boar, bear and deer. And the dogs are very smart and can run for many miles, a perfect companion for exercise buffs inclined to jog a few miles beyond the cul-de-sac.