...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO
10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The N.C. Division of Coastal Management is first division of the state’s Department of Environmental Quality to offer permits, specifically Coastal Area Management Act major permits, online.
The new online application system is part of the DEQ’s Permitting Transformation Program and is designed to both modernize the agency and enable it to “work more efficiently for the people of North Carolina,” said DEQ Secretary Elizabeth Biser.
“This is the first of many permits that will be moving to the new system, thanks to our Permitting Transformation Program,” she said.Applications for CAMA major permits, which authorize development in areas of environmental concern in any of North Carolina’s 20 coastal counties, are now available in the online system. CAMA general permits and enforcement and compliance actions issued under CAMA will move online in the coming weeks.
To learn more about the new CAMA electronic permitting system, visit deq.nc.gov.