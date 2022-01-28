The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet at the new library construction site Monday, Feb. 7, at 5 p.m. The board will then hold a closed session in the Historic Courtroom at 5:30 p.m. to discuss economic development. The board’s regular meeting follows at 7 p.m. The board will convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.