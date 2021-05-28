The following is the schedule of activities for the Camden Center for Active Adults this week:
MONDAY
• Closed in observation of Memorial Day.
TUESDAY
• Bingo: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
• Exercise room available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Computers available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
• Drive-thru meal pickup: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Fruits and veggies: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Exercise room available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Computers available by appointment: 7 a.m. to noon, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
• Exercise room available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Computers available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
• Drive-thru meal pickup: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Exercise room available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Computers available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Also upcoming are craft activities for June.
• Free movie and popcorn: Thursday, June 10, starting at 1 p.m.
• Fourth of July Firecracker Craft: Thursday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Community donations for center’s craft projects are always welcome.