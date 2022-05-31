The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a closed session in the county administrative offices today at 8:30 p.m. to discuss personnel and economic development.
The Camden Board of Education and the Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in closed session at the county’s new library at 118 N.C. Highway 343 today at 6 p.m. The school board will hold an open session afterward.
The Pasquotank Co. Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at the DSS agency on Roanoke Avenue in Elizabeth City Monday at 9 a.m.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will host a hearing on the county’s budget Monday at 6 p.m. in the board meeting room in the Historic Currituck Courthouse.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the new Camden Public Library at 118 N.C. Highway 343 North on Monday at 7 p.m. A closed session will precede the open meeting. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will hold a public hearing on its proposed budget for 2022-23 Thursday, June 23, at 9 a.m. The budget is available for public inspection at https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule or by calling the TDA at 252-335-5330.