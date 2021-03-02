The Pasquotank Board of Elections will host a test of its new elections equipment in the Red Cross auditorium at 1409 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, today at 9 a.m. Join the meeting by phone at 1-415-655-0001, access code 182 976 4463.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold its annual board retreat at the Fairfield by Marriott at 1640 City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City, today at 9 a.m.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will hold its regular quarterly meetings virtually Monday beginning at 9 a.m. The regular full board meeting will be Tuesday, March 9, at 9 a.m.