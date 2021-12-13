Camden and Currituck high schools’ varsity boys basketball teams suffered a loss each while competing in a 26-team event held last weekend in Kill Devils Hills.
According to high school sports website MaxPreps.com, Camden County (4-2) suffered its second loss of the season in a 53-40 non-conference contest with Wilson Preparatory (3-1) at the Good Guys vs. Cancer event at First Flight High School.
Also on Saturday, Currituck fell 72-65 to Veritas Collegiate Academy out of Chesapeake. Currituck senior Carmillo Burton led his team’s effort with 20 points, including 9 from beyond the arc.
For Camden, senior Andre Barnett led the Bruins with 14 points and was followed by junior Romeo Paxton, who contributed 10 points, including 2 three-pointers. Teammate Ernest “Tre” Harris followed by adding another 12 points.
Camden and Currituck, which share the Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A conference, represented the local teams, while the remaining event participants hailed from as far as Charlotte.
Currituck returns to action Tuesday night when they host Hertford County (2-1). Camden’s next game is at Currituck on Friday.