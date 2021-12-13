121421_eda_sports_burton1

Currituck County’s Carmillo Burton, seen here (with ball) against First Flight in January, scored 20 points during Currituck’s match with Veritas Collegiate Academy on Saturday.

 Harlow Photography

Camden and Currituck high schools’ varsity boys basketball teams suffered a loss each while competing in a 26-team event held last weekend in Kill Devils Hills.

According to high school sports website MaxPreps.com, Camden County (4-2) suffered its second loss of the season in a 53-40 non-conference contest with Wilson Preparatory (3-1) at the Good Guys vs. Cancer event at First Flight High School.

Also on Saturday, Currituck fell 72-65 to Veritas Collegiate Academy out of Chesapeake. Currituck senior Carmillo Burton led his team’s effort with 20 points, including 9 from beyond the arc.

For Camden, senior Andre Barnett led the Bruins with 14 points and was followed by junior Romeo Paxton, who contributed 10 points, including 2 three-pointers. Teammate Ernest “Tre” Harris followed by adding another 12 points.

Camden and Currituck, which share the Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A conference, represented the local teams, while the remaining event participants hailed from as far as Charlotte.

Currituck returns to action Tuesday night when they host Hertford County (2-1). Camden’s next game is at Currituck on Friday.