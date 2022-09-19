Camden Sheriff
A verbal disturbance was reported Sept. 8 in the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills.
Reckless discharge of a firearm, person was bitten by dog and then discharged firearm, was reported Sept. 9 in the 100 block of Kestrel Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Reckless driving was reported Sept. 8 in the 2100 block of U.S. Highway 17/Keeter Barn Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Overdose was reported Aug. 25 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
An overdose was reported Aug. 25 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Simple assault was reported Aug. 25 in the 1300 block of Upriver Road, Elizabeth City.
Breaking or entering of a building (theft of television, Amazon Firestick) was reported Aug. 26 in the 1300 block of Stacie Drive. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
Cat bite was reported Aug. 26 in the 1300 block of Salem Church Road. Investigating officer: J.L. Weatherly.
Theft from a building (of .380 handgun later recovered) and unauthorized use of motor vehicle were reported Aug. 27 in the 100 block of Esquire Lane. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Cat bite was reported Aug. 27 in the 100 block of Hope Court. Investigating officer: J.L. Weatherly.
Dog bite was reported Aug. 28 in the 2500 block of Dan & Mary Street. Investigating officer: J.L. Weatherly.
Breaking and entering and injury to real property was reported Aug. 28 in the 1200 block of Main St., Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Intimidation by suspect threatening to harm victim and victim’s children was reported Aug. 29 in the 100 block of Hannah Drive. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Intimidation, person said they received threatening text messages from another person, was reported Aug. 30 in the 2100 block of Broadmore Ave., Chesapeake, Virginia.
Deputies served a fugitive warrant from Virginia and cited a motorist for speeding Sept. 2 in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway Bypass, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Credit card/automated teller machine fraud was reported Sept. 2 in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Assault on a female was reported Sept. 3 in the 1100 block of Ramsey Road. Investigating officer: D.Q. White.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (vehicle) was reported Sept. 3 in the 700 block of Body Road. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.
Simple assault and burglary/breaking & entering were reported Sept. 3 in the 1800 block of Turner Avenue. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.
Breaking & entering of a motor vehicle (2013 Toyota Tundra valued at $15,000) and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported Sept. 3 in the 300 block of Orchard Drive. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Animal bite was reported Sept. 3 in the 1400 block of Church Street Extended. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Larceny of mail from a mailbox was reported Sept. 6 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane. Investigating officer: J.L. Smith.
Theft from a building (bank checkbook) and counterfeiting/forgery of personal checks (total value of nearly $4,700) was reported Sept. 6 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Credit card fraud was reported Sept. 6 in the 110 block of Jane Lane. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Weapon law violations was reported Sept. 6 in the 1700 block of River Road. Investigating officer: I.D. Jordan.
False pretense/swindle/confidence game and stolen property offenses ($475 in U.S. currency) were reported Sept. 7 in the 400 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Simple assault (by assaulting female) was reported Sept. 7 in the 1600 block of Ulster Drive. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.
Trespass of real property was reported Sept. 7 in the 200 block of Katies Trail. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Burglary/breaking & entering (victim saw unknown person in her kitchen) was reported Sept. 8 in the 1000 block of Traci Drive. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Theft of motor vehicle parts (catalytic converter from 2004 Ford F350) was reported Sept. 9 in the 100 block of Impact Boulevard. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Fictitious registration tag was reported Sept. 9 in the 100 block of Walnut Street. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Assault on a female was reported Sept. 10 in the 600 block of Pitts Chapel Road. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
Displaying fictitious tag and registration plate seizure were reported Sept. 10 in the 700 block of Alton Street. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Damage to real property was reported Sept. 10 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Wreck with injuries by crashing into ditch and not wearing helmets was reported Sept. 11 in the 600 block of Commerce Drive. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (about $1,900 in damage to 1986 PIER Arrow work vehicle) was reported Sept. 11 in the 1000 block of Northside Road. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Elizabeth City Police
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (2012 Ford Flex, estimate value of damage $500) was reported Aug. 24 in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
False pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported Aug. 24 in the 900 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Larceny of shoes (valued at $45) was reported Aug. 24 in the 430 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Theft from motor vehicle (credit card, wallets, valued at $100) and credit card/automated teller machine fraud were reported Aug. 24 in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. Investigating officer: L. James.
Drug equipment violations were reported Aug. 24 in the 410 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property ($2,000 estimated damage to vehicle) was reported Aug. 24 in the 300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Burglary/breaking & entering (theft of Sony Playstation 5 game console, controllers) was reported Aug. 25 in the 300 block of Queen Street. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Larceny of a gas can was reported Aug. 31 in the 1500 block of River Road. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Counterfeiting/forgery and false pretenses/swindle/confidence game were reported Aug. 31 in the 210 block of Harney Street. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.