Camden Sheriff
An unidentified disturbance was reported Dec. 23 in the 100 block of Amy Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A scam was reported Dec. 24 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 N., South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A chicken coop fire was reported Dec. 26 in the 100 block of Shady Circle, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Larceny and theft of a motor vehicle, ATV/side by side valued at $6,000, was reported Dec. 26 on Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A lost smartphone was recovered Dec. 27 in the 100 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Violation of a valid domestic protection order was reported Dec. 27 in the 100 block of Bingham Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Deputies investigated a non-criminal death report Dec. 28 in the 100 block of Milltown Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: K. Hayden.
Possession of marijuana was reported Dec. 31 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Possession of marijuana and drug equipment was reported Dec. 31 in the 100 block of Roasabelle Court, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A disturbance was reported Jan. 1 in the 200 block of Camden Point Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Jan. 1 in the 100 block of Craven River Court, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported Jan. 1 in the 300 block of N.C. Highway 343 and Sawyers Creek Road, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A stray dog was reported Jan. 1 in the 300 block of Ivey Neck Road, Camden. Investigating officer: D. Phillips.
A stray dog was reported Jan. 2 in the 100 block of Cool Breeze Place, South Mills. Investigating officer: D. Phillips.
Burning of a boat was reported Jan. 2 in the 1600 block of Milltown Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Animal control picked up a stray dog Jan. 3 in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
A welfare check on a horse was conducted Jan. 5 in the 200 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Employment fraud was reported Jan. 7 in the 100 block of Carolina Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Indecent exposure was reported Jan. 10 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
An animal control call for picking up/relinquishing dogs was reported Jan. 10 in the 100 block of Long Pine Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Animal control picked up a stray cat Jan. 10 in the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
A dog bite was reported Jan. 10 in the 100 block of Nashs Lane, South Mills. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Interfering with emergency communications, simple assault and domestic assault were reported Jan. 11 in the 400 block of Lambs Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Misdemeanor stalking was reported Jan. 12 in the 100 block of Caboose Court, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Possession of schedule II of a controlled substance was reported Jan. 12 in the 400 block of Old Swamp Road and Christopher Way. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Elizabeth City Police
Arson (to a residential window) was reported Dec. 3, 2021 in the 1210 block of Overman Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
False pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported Dec. 3, 2021 in the 400 block of Osprey Cover, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Larceny (from a construction site, value of stolen items: $550) was reported Dec. 3, 2021 in the 140 block of Knobbs Creek Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Burglary/breaking & entering was reported Dec. 3, 2021 in the 400 block of Perry Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Trespass of real property was reported Dec. 3, 2021 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.