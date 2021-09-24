Camden Sheriff

Communicating threats was reported Sept. 1 in the 100 block of Jordan Lane, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.

Injury to personal property was reported Sept. 2 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 34, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.

A domestic incident was reported Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Amy Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.

Impaired driving was reported Sept. 3 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.

Identity theft and accessing a computer to defraud or obtain property illegally was reported Aug. 23 in the 100 block of Dock Landing Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.

An overdose was reported Aug. 24 in 600 block of Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.

Destruction/vandalism of property was reported Aug. 19 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: S.S. Wentz.

Found property, ammunition, was turned in Aug. 25 in the 200 block of Scotland Road, Camden. Investigating officer: H. Copeland.

Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories was reported Aug. 25 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.

Deputies picked up a stray kitten Aug. 25 in the 100 block of McKimmey Road, Camden. Another was picked up in the 100 block of Nosay Road the same day. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.

Identity theft and someone giving fictitious information to a law enforcement officer was reported Aug. 25 in the 100 block of Country Club Road and U.S. Highway 158 West. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.

Assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications was reported Aug. 26 in the 300 block of Beechnut Ave., South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.

Motor vehicle theft was reported Aug. 26 in the 300 block of Spencer Ave., South Mills. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.

Damage/destruction of property was reported Aug. 27 in the 200 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.

Possession of drug paraphernalia and an overdose were reported Aug. 27 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.

Communicating threats was reported Sept. 4 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: D.L. Egan.

Pasquotank Sheriff

Arson was reported Aug. 27 in the 1000 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. The suspect took a lighter, went to a school bathroom, lit a paper towel on fire and put it in a trashcan. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.

Larceny, paperwork missing from a binder, was reported Sept. 1 in the 200 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.

Simple assault was reported Sept. 1 in the 100 block of Victoria Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.

Communicating threats and burglary/breaking and entering were reported Sept. 2 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.

Larceny was reported Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Corporate Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.

Burglary/breaking and entering, firearm was reported stolen, was reported Sept. 1 in the 100 block of Victoria Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Sept. 5 in the 1200 block of Glendale Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.

A case of intimidation was reported Sept. 6 in the 100 block of Terrilynn Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.

Destruction/vandalism of property was reported Sept. 6 in the 400 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.

Simple assault was reported Sept. 6 in the 100 block of Cayuse Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.

Elizabeth City Police

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property ($300 in damaged windows) was reported Sept. 6 in the 200 block of Graves Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.

Theft of medication was reported ($60 worth of oxycodone) was reported Sept. 6 in the 1700 block of Wesley Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property ($4,000 in damage to 2005 Honda Accord) was reported Sept. 7 on Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.

Robbery was reported Sept. 7 on Ray Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.

Larceny of flat screen TV ($500) was reported Sept. 8 in the 1020 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.

Identify theft was reported Sept. 8 in the 400 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.

Damage to real property (several vehicle tires damaged) was reported Sept. 8 in the 100 block of Tidewater Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.

Damage to personal property was reported Sept. 8 in the 600 block of N.Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.

Credit card fraud ($2,122 in stolen U.S. currency) was reported Sept. 8 in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Sept. 10 in the 200 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.

Obtaining property by false pretense was reported Sept. 10 in the 1870 block of West City Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.