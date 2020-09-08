Camden Sheriff
A report of someone making a false report to deputies was turned in Aug. 14 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of assault on a female was turned in Aug. 16 in the 200 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of a domestic disturbance was turned in Aug. 16 in the 1000 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of a domestic disturbance was turned in Aug. 16 in the 1000 block of N.C. 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of an animal bite was turned in Aug. 18 in the 200 block of Wisteria Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of a suicide attempt was turned in Aug. 18 in the 1000 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of a civil dispute was turned in Aug. 19 in the 1200 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of theft from a motor vehicle in which $500 in damage to windows and $53 in items were taken, was turned in Aug. 20 in the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of an overdose was reported Aug. 21 in the 100 block of Chamberlin Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of unexploded ordnance being found was turned in Aug. 21 in the 300 block of Sailboat Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Elizabeth City Police
A report of drug/narcotic violations by possession marijuana and involving a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche valued at $3,000 in the 1330 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 18. Investigating officer: BR Powell.
A report of larceny of a North Carolina vehicle registration plate valued at $25 in the 110 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 18. Investigating officer: WL Parr.
A report of larceny and possession of stolen goods with combine value of $6 from a business in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 18. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving $300 to a 2012 Ford vehicle in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19. Investigating officer: JC Cutler.
A report of theft of an electrical meter valued at $100 in the 300 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19. Investigating officer: JC Cutler.
A report of obtaining property by false pretense in the 1510 block of Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19. Investigating officer: ED Goodwin.
A report of drug complaint in the 410 block of Persse Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of call for service involving assault of victim through unwanted sexual contact at a government building in the 700 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
A report of drug equipment violations at W. Main and Pritchard streets, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19. Investigating officer: D. Green.
A report of damage to property involving $300 in damage to an interior wall and $400 in damage to a window in the 600 block of Maple Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19. Investigating officer: ED Goodwin.
A report of larceny of a bracelet valued at $9.99 was turned in Aug. 24 in the 400 block of South Griffin St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of simple assault was turned in Aug. 24 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of obtaining property, a credit card, by false pretenses was turned in Aug. 24 in the 100 block of Lannons Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriquez.
A report of obtaining property, $20 in cash, by false pretenses was turned in Aug. 24 in the 300 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of fraud, a caller claiming to be an employee of the N.C. Division of Employment Security Commission, was turned in Aug. 24 in the 200 block of W. Broad St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of communicating threats, someone threatened to stab a relative, was turned in Aug. 24 in the 800 block of Southern Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
A report of simple assault, a man and woman allegedly assaulted one another, was turned in Aug. 25 in the 600 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
A report of destruction/damage of property, suspects damaged a trailer owned by the city of Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 25 in the 200 block of Ward St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of a lost/stolen firearm, a Glock 26 valued at $500, was turned in Aug. 25 in the 300 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of possession of schedule I of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was turned in Aug. 25 in the 900 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of damage to city property, a $5 body camera bracket button, was turned in Aug. 26 in the 300 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of display of a fictitious license plate was turned in Aug. 26 in the 2000 block of Church St. Extended/Forest Park Road. Investigating officer; T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
Four reports of trespassing on posted property were turned in Aug. 26 in the 400 block of S. Griffin St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of communicating threats was turned in Aug. 26 in the 400 block of Perry St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of damage to city property was turned in Aug. 27 in the 300 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of communicating threats was turned in Aug. 27 in the 1500 block of Hopkins Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.