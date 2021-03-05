CAMDEN — Camden County Schools officials expect to have a website up and running as early as Monday to update the public on plans for the new Camden County High School and the progress of the construction project.
Camden Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said Friday he “anticipates” the website might go live Monday but he added the plans for the new high school were still undergoing a few changes as of Friday.
A schematic drawing of the new school will be a highlight of the project website.
Architect Ashley Dennis of Moseley Architects spent a day with high school staff in December to talk about details of the school’s design. Based on those conversations some changes were made to the building design.
The design has continued to be fine-tuned over the past few weeks.
The Camden school board plans to build a new high school on a county-owned site off N.C. Highway 343 using $33 million in bond proceeds and $12.3 million in state needs-based facilities grant funds. Voters approved the $33 million bond referendum in November.
The board has decided the new high school will be all on one floor. But the original concept of multiple learning centers built around a core area has reportedly been altered somewhat based on input from teachers and staff.