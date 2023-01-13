...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
CAMDEN — The Camden Board of Education set in motion the process Thursday for replacing Joe Ferrell as school superintendent after voting to accept “reluctantly” his resignation effective Feb. 13.
Ferrell, the Camden school district’s superintendent since 2017, announced Thursday that he has agreed to take the superintendent’s job in the Richmond County Schools.
Meeting Thursday night to accept Ferrell’s resignation and discuss replacing him, the Camden Board of Education voted to contract with the N.C. School Boards Association to conduct its superintendent search. Sam Thorp, an attorney with NCSBA who helps with superintendent searches, made a presentation to the board about its processes.
Thorp’s presentation emphasized that NCSBA’s role is to support school boards in their searches, and that individual school boards remain in the driver’s seat when it comes to picking a superintendent.
The board also voted to appoint Travis Twiford as interim Camden superintendent effective Feb. 13. Twiford served as interim superintendent in the district prior to Ferrell’s arrival and also is a former superintendent of both the Camden County Schools and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools.
Interviewed Friday, Ferrell said he will miss the close-knit school district in Camden but looks forward to leading the larger Richmond County school district.
Richmond County Schools has 15 schools and more than 7,000 students, while Camden County Schools has 1,900 students and five schools.
The “family-like atmosphere” in Camden County Schools is what Ferrell said he’s enjoyed most about serving as superintendent in Camden. He has been able to get to know a lot of staff members that he wouldn’t have in a larger district, he said.
Ferrell came to Camden from the Alamance County Schools in 2017, and has spent most of his career in larger school districts. He said he always has entertained the thought that he might enjoy leading a larger school district one day.
Ferrell will have the opportunity in Richmond County to put to good use the experience he has gained in Camden dealing with school construction projects. Richmond County Schools has three construction projects out for bids right now, he said.
Ferrell said learning about school construction has been a good experience. He also said that it made the decision to take the new job easier knowing that the board members in Camden have taken an active role in the project and that the county has garnered $50 million in grant money that it can use for the new high school.
Richmond County Schools has agreed to pay Ferrell $170,000, plus $6,000 in travel and other allowances. In addition, Ferrell has an annual opportunity to earn a $10,000 bonus at the discretion of the board.
Ferrell’s starting salary in Camden County was $120,000. Currently, his salary is in the $140,000s.