TODAY
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host a Google drive and docs class today and Excel 1 class on Friday. All classes at 4 p.m.
Colonial Christmas
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host its Colonial Christmas event at the Newbold-White House from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Sinnett Trio at AoA
Arts of the Albemarle will host the Jae Sinnett Trio for a “Christmas Jazz” concert in the Maguire Theater. Tickets are $20.
Camden Library
The Camden County Public Library will host its Christmas program featuring a performance by the Shepard Shakespeare Company at 3 p.m. The Friends of the Camden Library will also host a bake sale.
Ugly Sweaters
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host an Ugly Sweater Christmas Party at noon. Cost is $8. Event is for Camden residents.
Biz After Hours
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours event for Big Boss Burrito at Waterfront Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Holiday bazaar
The Elizabeth City Branch of the National Association of University Women will sponsor a holiday bazaar at Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church fellowship hall from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact: Joyce E. Long at 252-335-4541.
Breakfast With Santa
The Elizabeth City Fire Department will host a Breakfast With Santa event at 902 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $5.
Community Orchestra
The Albemarle Community Orchestra will perform holiday concerts at the Historic Hertford Building at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
Breakfast with Santa
Historic Hertford will sponsor its “Breakfast with Santa“ event at 110 West Academy St., Hertford. There will be two sessions: from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children.
MONDAY
Active Adults center
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a snowflake craft program at 11:30 a.m. Event is for Camden residents.
EC Rotary
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Lunch will be served. Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corinna Ruffieux will be the speaker.
TUESDAY
Library kids programs
The Pasquotank County Library will host a Christmas program for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday and for kids ages 1-2 on Wednesday. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken alfredo meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
ONGOING
Expert PC food drive
Expert PC will be hosting a food drive for Food Bank of the Albemarle at 420 N. Hughes Blvd., Suite B, Elizabeth City, through the month of December. Canned meats and beans, grains, pasta, cereals, canned soups, stews, canned fruits and vegetables needed.
Candlelight tours
Candlelight tours of the Whalehead mansion in Corolla will be held every Friday and Saturday through Dec. 17. Tours are from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and cost $20. To make a required reservation, call 252-453-9040.
Christmas Lightshow
The Walker’s Family 2022 Christmas Light Show at 178 Nosay Road, South Mills, will begin today and continue nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31. All donations will go to the Camden County’s Children’s Fund.
Dances Bay lights
The Dances Bay subdivision on Dances Bay Road near Nixonton will continue its nightly Christmas light show from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1.
Christmas Village
The 2nd Annual Historic Corolla Christmas Village will be held every Friday and Saturday evening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Friday to Dec. 24. The event features holiday lights, food trucks, shopping opportunities.
Hot Cocoa Crawl
Visit Elizabeth City will sponsor its 2nd annual Hot Cocoa Crawl through Sunday, Jan. 15. More than 30 businesses and organizations will participate in the event which will feature offerings of traditional hot cocoa with a twist.
Window decorating
Businesses in downtown Elizabeth City will be participating in the annual Christmas Window Decorating Contest through Saturday, Dec. 31.
UPCOMING
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch sub sandwich and soup meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Library kids program
The Pasquotank Library will host a Cookie Day program for kids ages 1-2 with an adult Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m.