CAMDEN — Camden officials have awarded contracts for road construction and other work to help a company build its new facility at Camden Commerce Park.
The county Board of Commissioners last week awarded Barnhill Construction a $105,177 contract to extend the road in the commerce park to the property owned by Southeastern Equipment, a heavy equipment sales and rental company.
Commissioners approved the sale of 16 acres in the commerce park to the Chesapeake, Virginia-based firm in October to build a sales and rental facility. The company plans to bring up to eight new jobs to Camdne.
Both Barnhill’s bid and that of competing firm Whitehurst Sand came in under the county’s budget estimate of $150,000.
Commissioners also awarded a contract to CountryScapes Landscaping for $93,609 to level an earthen berm at the commerce park. The dirt berm will be spread across adjacent vacant land in order to improve the marketability of lots at the front of the park, according to county staff. Project costs include installing the appropriate erosion control devices.
Under Southeastern Equipment’s agreement with the county, the firm will build a facility for the sale, rental and auction of new and used heavy equipment. Southeastern plans to invest $9 million in land, buildings and equipment at the site within 18 months.
Southeastern Equipment also told county officials it plans to create 5-8 new full-time jobs. The jobs are expected to pay $35,000 or more a year, county officials said.
Expecting the new business to benefit the county economy and increase tax revenues, Camden officials agreed to a number of inducements, including construction of an access road to Southeastern’s property and installation of internet access to a single point in the Camden Commerce Park.
The county also agreed to coordinate with Albemarle Electric Membership Cooperative to extend electrical service to Southeastern’s lot boundary; the company is responsible for its service connection.
The agreement also addresses stormwater management, which has become an increasingly volatile topic in the county in the wake of significant flooding in the South Mills area in recent years.
“The county will coordinate with the company on state approvals of required stormwater-wetland features to accommodate initial and future development,” the agreement states. “Any development shall require stormwater plans to be reviewed and approved in accordance with the Camden County Stormwater Drainage Manual.”