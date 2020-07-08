CAMDEN — The Camden Board of Commissioners on Monday approved the expenditure of up to $50,000 for site preparation at the county-owned site where school officials plan to build a new high school.
The vote was 4-1 with only Commissioner Randy Krainiak voting in opposition.
By a 3-2 vote, the Camden board also approved a second reading of the resolution placing a $33 million bond referendum for school construction on the November general election ballot. The resolution must be approved on three readings; the third and final reading is scheduled for commissioners’ regular meeting in August.
The second vote on placing the resolution on the ballot was similar to the first, which took place last month. Commissioners Ross Munro and Clayton Riggs again joined board Chairman Tom White in voting for the resolution. Krainiak and Commissioner Garry Meiggs again voted against it.
The proposal for site work includes $11,500 for a topographic field survey of the 60-acre site, including the location and elevation of physical features. The study will locate downstream crossing culverts and standing water, if any is observed. The survey also will locate immediate downstream storm pipes and structures.
The plan also includes $12,800 for a wetlands delineation. A delineation is a report specifically laying out where wetlands are located on a site and where they’re not.
Other items in the site work plan include:
• $8,500 for a geotechnical investigation and report. This will include 10 borings to a 20-foot depth.
• $16,800 for architectural concept drawings to assist with the referendum.
“The total itemized cost for the proposed site work is $38,100,” states the staff recommendation presented to county commissioners. “However, based on additional items that may occur such as clearing, bush hogging and road stabilization an additional $12,000 is recommended, bringing the total amount to $50,000.”
Riggs asked county staff to determine whether a wetland delineation completed in 2008 is still valid. He said it would be good to be able to use the already completed one instead of paying for another one.
“It would be real nice if we could save the taxpayers that money,” he said.
Krainiak, partly explaining his vote against the site work, said he’s concerned the planned new high school will be too small, particularly if large subdivisions like Camden Plantation and South Mills Landing are completed.
The plan for the new school includes too much open space and not enough classrooms, and amounts to just putting a bandage on the problem and calling it a new school, Krainiak said. The county instead could build a large facility on the current high school campus behind the early college and later build a new school, he added.
“A Band-Aid is not the route that we need to go,” Krainiak said.
Krainiak said he still hasn’t gotten a response from school officials on where they got their projections for student numbers used for the new high school.
“I would like to see those numbers,” Krainiak said.
A motion by Munro to approve $50,00 for school site preparation — but first determine whether the county has an actionable wetland delineation and not spend the $12,000 if it’s actionable — passed with Krainiak voting against it.