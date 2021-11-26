Camden County High’s boys basketball team opened the season with a 12-point victory over non-conference opponent Gates County, Tuesday.
Senior Andre Barnett led the Bruins with 13 points in a 48-36 victory over the Barons. Fellow senior Charlie Pippen added 12 points to the affair, which was played at Camden.
Underneath the basket, Bruins Barnett, Austin Weddle and Jordan Cooper each pulled down 4 rebounds, for a team total of 28 rebounds.
The Bruins, who play in the Northeastern Coastal 2A conference, took a comfortable 25-15 lead into the locker room at half time. Gates outscored the Bruins 9-7 in the fourth quarter but the rally was not enough to overcome two 15-point quarters by the Bruins.
Camden returns to action on Tuesday when Four Rivers opponent Riverside-Martin visits.