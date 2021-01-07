MANTEO — Camden County High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams won the Albemarle Athletic Conference Championship on Wednesday at Manteo High School.
Perquimans County High School’s boys’ team finished as conference runner-up with Jayden White crossing the finish line first (18:07 minutes) while Manteo’s Tiffany Fenz won the girls’ race (20:57). Both White and Fenz were awarded AAC Boys’ Runner of the Year and Girls’ Runner of the Year, respectively.
Camden and Perquimans boys’ teams qualified for the East Regional meet along with the top two individual boys Aldo Herrea and Zain Bhula both from Manteo.
Camden’s girls’ team qualified for regionals along with Fenz and Madison Flynn, both from Manteo.
East Regionals take place Jan. 16 at Northside-Pinetown High School.
AAC Boys coach of the year is Jeff Winslow from Perquimans.
AAC Girls coach of the year is Victoria Black from Camden.
All Conference honors were awarded to the top 7 boys and top 7 girls.
Boys’ Results: 1 Jayden White, Perquimans County 18:07; 2 Aldo Herrera, Manteo 18:44; 3 Nathan Smith, Camden County 19:50; 4 Dennis Gutierrez, Camden County 20:00; 5 Jackson Nobles, Camden County 21:12; 6 Alex Andrews, Camden County 21:28; 7 Eli Gregory, Perquimans County 21:54; 8 Zain Bhula, Manteo 21:55; 9 Lukas Berry, John A. Holmes 22:17; 10 Grayson Lewis, Manteo 22:28; 11 Dylan Blalock, Manteo 22:29; 12 Darnell Santiago, Camden County 22:48; 13 Chase Forbes, Camden County 22:53; 14 Logan Garman, John A. Holmes 23:29; 15 Joshua Royal, Camden County 23:31; 16 Luke Williams, Perquimans County 26:22; 17 Ethan Dale, John A. Holmes 26:55; 18 Jett Winslow, Perquimans County 26:58; 19 Ty Nixon, Perquimans County 30:37; 20 Landon Castle, Perquimans County 30:37.
Girls’ Results: 1 Tiffany Fenz, Manteo 20:57.00; 2 Madison Flynn, Manteo 21:27.00; 3 Keeley Williams, Camden County 21:30; 4 Samantha Layton, John A. Holmes 23:49; 5 Emerson Martindale, Camden County 24:20; 6 Amanda Turner, John A. Holmes 24:39; 7 Stella Sophia, Camden County 25:10; 8 Morgan Brewton, Camden County 25:49; 9 Victoria Royal, Camden County 26:06.00; 10 Eleanor Edwards, Manteo 30:20; 11 Itary Lopez, John A. Holmes 33:26; 12 Michelle Carpiette, John A. Holmes 34:36; 13 Erin Greene, Gates County 34:55; 14 Heaven Tripp, Perquimans County 40:42; 15 Carissa Baker, Perquimans County 40:43.
Northeastern Coastal Conference meet at Northeastern: Northeastern hosted the league championship cross country meet Wednesday.
First Flight won the boys’ team competition with 15 points. Currituck County was second with 49 points.
First Flight’s Tyler Silva was selected as the conference boys individual champion of the season and selected to the all-conference boys’ team.
Joining Silva on the all-conference first team were First Flight teammates Warner Campbell, Max Bowlin, Henry Stecher and Devon Coughlin.
The boys’ all-conference second team includes First Flight’s Jackson Hannon, Colin Tran and Joe Morgan along with Currituck’s Dalton Gay and Bryson Green.
First Flight cruised to the girls’ team championship.
First Flight’s Maddy Wagner was named the conference girls’ individual champion of the season and to the girls’ first team all-conference team.
Wagner was joined on the first team all-conference team by fellow Nighthawks Lucy Stecher, Tatum Dermatas and Lily Snow along with Currituck’s Hailee Reinke.
The girls’ all-conference second team includes Currituck’s Jasmine Gorney, Serenity Doran and Ashley Reinke, along with First Flight’s Chloe Wienert and Paulina Goping.
First Flight’s Chad Motz was named conference coach of the year.
The First Flight and Currituck’s cross country teams will advance to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A East Regional at Croatan High School Jan. 16.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Camden 50, First Flight 46: The Bruins (1-0) defeated the Nighthawks (0-1) in a season opening non-conference game for both teams Wednesday at Camden County High School in Camden.
Camden was paced by Charlie Pippen, who scored 11 points with five rebounds, two assists and two steals, Josiah Butts followed with 10 points, eight rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Shane Chappell scored nine points, with two rebounds and an assist, Isaiah Hill had seven rebounds, two assists a steal and six points, Andre Barnett and Dasani Parker scored four points each, Jaden Clark posted three points and Carl Wallis had a point in the win.
Cason Smith and Callahan Lutz led First Flight with 12 points each, Isaac Dobie followed with 10 points.
Nigel Kyger added five points, Cameron Van Lunen posted three points, while Jered Gwatkin and Eli Hawk scored two points each.
Currituck 58, Manteo 39: Currituck (1-0) defeated Manteo (0-1) in a non-conference game Wednesday at Currituck County High School in Barco.
Bobby Little paced Currituck with 13 points, six rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal, Makegan Piorkowski added nine points, two assists, seven rebounds and two steals.
Trevor Davis scored eight points with four rebounds, four steals and an assist, Josh Rupert scored eight points with five rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Jayden Greene and Carmillo Burton scored seven points each. Greene added two rebounds, an assist and three steals, while Burton had three rebounds, a block and two steals.
Noah Cutler scored four points with eight rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Kemetrius Mercer scored two points with two steals and a block in the win.
Amyas Kenyon led Manteo with 11 points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Currituck 56, Manteo 35: The Knights (1-0) defeated Manteo (0-1) in a non-conference game Wednesday at Currituck.
Jillian Leary led Manteo with 13 points.
SWIMMING
Camden County, John A. Holmes and Perquimans County participated in a meet at Albemarle Family YMCA Wednesday.
Camden won the girls’ meet with 211 points, Edenton was second with 165 points and Perquimans was third with 37 points.
In the boys’ meet, Holmes won the competition with 205 points, Camden was second with 72 points, while Perquimans was third with 32 points.
Perquimans’ Joliegh Connor won the girls’ 100 freestyle and placed second in the girls’ 100 backstroke.
Perquimans’ Ian Ford placed third in the boys’ 50 freestyle and the boys’ 100 freestyle.
Camden’s Caroline Oneal won the girls’ 200 freestyle, Morgan Strecker won the girls’ 50 freestyle and the girls’ 100 backstroke.
Camden’s Isabella Bohler posted the best time in the girls’ 100 breaststroke.
The Camden girls’ 400 freestyle relay team of Oneal, Bohler, Strecker and Tatiana Miller won the event.
Camden’s Darrel Miller posted the fastest time in the boys’ 50 freestyle and the boys’ 100 freestyle.
Holmes’ Jonathan Bass won the boys’ 200 freestyle and the boys’ 100 backstroke.
The Edenton boys’ 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams of Bass, Brayden Johnson, Patrick Cranford and Camp Morris posted the top times in the respective events.
Morris had the best time in the boys’ 100 breaststroke.
The Aces girls’ 200 freestyle relay team of Jasmine Johnson, Carolyn Ayers, Alex Ciseneros and Alyssa Goodwin posted the best time in the event.
VOLLEYBALL
Manteo def. John A. Holmes 25-14, 25-12, 25-16: Manteo (3-9, 3-5 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Aces (0-13, 0-7 AAC) in a league match at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton Wednesday.
Manteo def. John A. Holmes 25-13, 25-16, 25-21: The Aces lost to Manteo at Manteo High School Tuesday.
