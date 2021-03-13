CAMDEN — The Camden County Board of Education is taking a week to review the schematic design for the new Camden County High School before giving an official OK to the plan.
Rick Ott of M.B. Kahn Construction and Ashley Dennis of Moseley Architects presented the design for the new school to the Camden Board of Education Thursday night.
Most board members seemed happy with most of the plan. Chairman Christian Overton, however, said he had a few nagging questions and asked for one more week to review the design before voting on it.
“I’m not ready to commit to anything,” Overton said.
The board will meet again Thursday to consider the plan.
Overton said he would like to see some measurements for the proposed building and also have time to digest the design.
“Personally I’m just not ready to say ‘I like everything that I see,’” Overton said.
Dennis has met with most of the staff at the current Camden County High School, Ott said. Some board members also have weighed in on design details, he said.
Camden Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said the school’s current design “is the result of going back to the high school staff the second time.”
“This is generally acceptable to a majority of the high school staff?” asked board Kevin Heath, referring to the design.
Amber Davis, principal at both Camden County High School and Camden Early College, said that was correct.
Ott said the anticipated timeline for the project envisions breaking ground in May; site development from July to January; construction starting in November and continuing through September 2023, followed by move-in that same month.
The Camden school board plans to build a new high school on a county-owned site off N.C. Highway 343 using $33 million in bond proceeds and $12.3 million in state needs-based facilities grant funds. Voters approved the $33 million bond referendum in November.
The original concept of multiple learning centers built around a core area has reportedly been altered somewhat based on input from teachers and staff.
Ferrell said Thursday that most of the design changes in the past couple of months were in athletics and career and technical education.
Ott spoke about the importance of having a design that works well for project-based learning.
“It is really a tremendous asset to educators,” Ott said.
Davis said she agrees that the extended learning spaces are important.
“I do believe they will be used,” Davis said.
Ferrell said teachers will also need some professional development to learn how to use the extended learning spaces in the most effective way.
Ott said he wants the board to be comfortable with the schematic design. He said another week or two now is worth it in order to get the board comfortable with the design.
But the board needs to move forward as quickly as it can in order to open the school in 2023, Ott said. Having a special meeting within the next two weeks would be fine, he said.
“I would not want to push it out any more than two weeks,” Ott said.
Overton asked that the school’s schematic design be added to the agenda for Thursday’s meeting.
Ott also said the school’s designers have identified ways to save money in the site development budget. Removing 92 parking spaces that aren’t really needed could save about $170,000. Eliminating some of the internal roads or driveways could save around $119,000, he added.
Board member Chris Purcell’s motion to authorize the contractor to seek a variance from the county’s ordinance on parking requirements passed unanimously.