Elizabeth City City Council will hold a final work session on the city’s 2021-22 budget at City Hall Monday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 11 and on the city’s website at cityofec.com.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday. The closed session will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the open session follows at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting online at ccsnc.org.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet at the Camden Public Library for a budget work session and to consider a contract for construction of the new library Thursday at 4 p.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, and via Zoom Thursday, May 20, at 6 p.m. For Zoom information, email astallings@accog.org.