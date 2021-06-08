The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday at 5:30 p.m. An open session will follow at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings at the ECPPS administrative offices Thursday, June 17, at 5 p.m. The meeting can be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will host a public hearing on its 2021-22 budget at Museum of the Albemarle June 24 at 9 a.m. Contact: 252-335-5330 or email susan@visitelizabethcity.com.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet at the ECPPS administrative offices Monday, June 28, at 6 p.m. The meeting can be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The deadline for submitting questions for the meeting is 2 p.m. that day.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a budget work session at the Central Office Tuesday, June 29, at 6 p.m. A closed session will immediately follow.