The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School for a closed Thursday at 6:30 p.m. An open session will be held at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at visit ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at the DSS agency at 709 Roanoke Avenue Monday at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C at the courthouse Monday at 4 p.m. The board’s regular meeting is at 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a closed session in the Historic Courtroom Camden Courthouse Monday at 6 p.m., to discuss personnel.
The board will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Livestream the meeting at www.camdencountync.gov.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford Thursday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. To access the meeting via Zoom, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.