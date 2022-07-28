CAMDEN — While county and school officials continue to discuss whether Camden’s new high school should be built on a site off N.C. Highway 343 or a site off U.S. Highway 158, school stakeholders appear to be leaning toward the N.C. 343 site.
School board member Jason Banks told a joint meeting of Camden commissioners and school board members Wednesday that a survey of parents, guardians and others in the school district found nearly 75 percent of respondents in favor of the N.C. 343 site for the new high school.
School board member Chris Purcell also announced during the meeting that school officials have been approached by someone willing to sell the county an additional 40 acres for the new school at the N.C. 343 North site.
No further information about the proposal was available, however, because Board of Commissioners Chairman Ross Munro said it was a property matter and shouldn’t be discussed in open session.
The county already owns a site on N.C. 343 North that has been the planned site for the new school for several years. In recent months, however, the county has also explored purchasing an alternative site on U.S. 158 because of concerns about soil conditions at the first site.
Officials have been performing a cost-benefit analysis for each site before deciding where the school will be built. A major factor that has driven up the site preparation cost at the N.C. 343 site is the amount of un-buildable soil or “overburden” that would have to be removed there.
Commissioner Clayton Riggs estimated that one foot of “overburden” might have to be removed at the U.S. 158 site, compared with four feet at the N.C. 343 site. Officials have estimated the cost of site preparation at the N.C. 343 site could be $5.2 million.
Bill Cram of MB Kahn Construction Inc., the company hired to oversee the school project, said he does not have enough information to estimate the cost of site preparation at the U.S. 158 site. The county has contracted with Timmons Group to conduct an environmental analysis and soil borings on the U.S. 158 site to ensure it’s satisfactory for the new high school.
Riggs asked whether it wouldn’t be easier to build the school in the middle of a big field with “expandable space around.” It’s smarter to buy a larger piece of land that you can work with, he said.
Banks asked what role the school board has in selecting the school site.
“It is my opinion that the county gets to make that choice,” said Camden County Attorney John Morrison.
John Leidy, attorney for the Camden Board of Education, said the current memorandum of understanding between the county and the school district indicates the school would be built on the N.C. 343 site. That agreement would need to be amended in order to relocate to a different site, he said.
The tract off U.S. 158 is 194 acres, and owned by Williams Farms of North Carolina Inc. Between 60 and 70 acres would be set aside for the new school.
The county already has a proposed agreement with Williams Farms to buy the 70-acre parcel at $25,000 an acre, with an option to buy the remainder of the property. That would put the cost of the 70-acre tract at $1.75 million.
Banks said in an email message to The Daily Advance Thursday that the potential additional acreage on N.C. 343 Purcell talked about Wednesday would solve many problems associated with both sites.
“The Board of Education took the initiative given by the county commissioners to seek out additional potential sites once the 158 site was brought forward by the commissioners,” Banks said. “The Board of Education is not satisfied with the added cost to taxpayers that the site on 158 would incur.”
Banks said the school board is also “very uneasy” about the geography of the U.S. 158 site as well as the safety of the site.
“Many people in the community have also voiced those same concerns, specifically the heavy traffic on 158 going to and from the Outer Banks,” he said.
Banks said the potential additional acreage on N.C. 343 “that has been agreed upon in principle by the Board of Education” has much to recommend it.
“The land is capable of supporting the already developed plans in place for the current 343 site with ample room for future growth,” Banks said. “This includes the previously excluded additional classrooms presented. It will pose a much lower impact on the budget than the 158 site, saving considerable funds for other aspects of the project.”
Banks also said the new potential acreage on N.C. 343 does not pose the same site development problems with the current site there.
“As mentioned by Kim Hamby from Timmons at the joint meeting, the main distinguishing factor between the site on 158 and the current site on 343 is that the 158 property has been farmed and drained,” Banks said. “The new potential site on 343 is comparable to 158 as it, too, has been farmed and drained for many years. The new potential site will also allow all school-related traffic to be diverted off of 343 by a loop road. The officials from DOT confirmed that this would be a very safe and ideal situation when looking at the map during the joint meeting.”
According to representatives from MB Kahn, the next steps for the county are to confirm a site for the new high school, confirm a total project budget, and confirm the final scope of the project in order to release the construction team to begin construction.
School officials have planned to build a school for 600 students that could be expanded to 800 students based on the size of “core areas” such as the cafeteria and media center.
The school board trimmed its original plans for the new high school by removing areas such as an auditorium, auxiliary gym and some classrooms in order to get the project budget to between $46 million and $47 million. That cost is based on $12.3 million in state grant funds and a $33 million bond referendum that voters approved in November 2020.
Since then, the county has received additional state funding that brings the total grant to $50 million. Combined with the $33 million bond referendum, the county has in theory a total of $83 million available for the school. Education officials, however, expect to reach some agreement with county officials to reduce the amount borrowed to ease the burden on county taxpayers.
All this has created a bit of a chicken-and-egg scenario in which school officials have been waiting for a budget figure from the county while county officials have been seeking a specific scope for the project from school officials.
Superintendent Joe Ferrell said Thursday that what the school board understood the school project to include is its current floor plan featuring a “future classroom” area, an auditorium and an auxiliary gym.
“That is what we feel that we need,” Ferrell said.
All those areas were removed from the plan to meet the project’s previous budget.
Ferrell said one possible approach would be for county officials to communicate a total budget they deem practical. The other would have school officials getting a cost estimate based on the full project and seeing whether county officials agree to that.
“I think it could happen either way,” Ferrell said.
Morrison and others asked at Wednesday’s meeting whether a 600-student school is really practical when the county is growing and the current high school campus already has about 600 students.
“Those cuts were made before getting another $30 million in grants,” said school board member Kevin Heath. “With the new grant money our main priority is to add additional classrooms.”
County Manager Erin Burke has stressed that the cost of the school has to be resolved before the project can move forward, and she hopes that is able to occur soon.
The matter is on the agenda for discussion at the regular meeting of the Camden County Board of Commissioners Monday night.