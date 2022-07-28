CAMDEN — While county and school officials continue to discuss whether Camden’s new high school should be built on a site off N.C. Highway 343 or a site off U.S. Highway 158, school stakeholders appear to be leaning toward the N.C. 343 site.

School board member Jason Banks told a joint meeting of Camden commissioners and school board members Wednesday that a survey of parents, guardians and others in the school district found nearly 75 percent of respondents in favor of the N.C. 343 site for the new high school.