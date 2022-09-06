CAMDEN — Camden officials are going back to the drawing board for the next phase of the county’s planned administrative complex.
The Camden Board of Commissioners discussed the future of the project, planned for a site across N.C. Highway 343 from the Camden County Courthouse, during a meeting late last month.
The board instructed County Manager Erin Burke to move forward with a request for qualifications, or RFQ, to find an architect to redesign the remainder of the complex.
“That’s not saying we’re doing anything anytime soon,” Commissioner Tom White said at the meeting.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Ross Munro determined there was a consensus among commissioners that Burke should move forward with an RFQ in order to find an architect to work on a new design.
The board will consider selection of an architect at an upcoming meeting.
Munro explained that the county needs to look at new plans for the building because there are new needs.
One concern with the design is keeping the complex’s cost under control. Also, the county already has veered somewhat from the original vision by including community meeting space in the recently completed library building.
Commissioner Randy Krainiak said the county can’t do everything overnight, but county officials need to get an idea of how much the full project is going to cost.
White said there are space needs and health concerns with existing county offices.
Burke agreed that the new offices are needed.
“It’s going to have to be addressed sooner or later,” she said.
White said it doesn’t cost anything to do the RFQ so the county might as well move ahead with that part of the process.
Burke noted the new library building, which also includes a commissioners’ meeting room and a community room, is able to serve the county well for decades to come.
The RFQ is for the second phase of the administrative complex, which will consist of administrative offices and a recreation center.
The county this spring opened the new library, which is the first building in the county administrative complex to be completed.
Originally the library building was expected to be complete in September 2021, but material delays and personnel shortages associated with the COVID-19 pandemic caused the project to be delayed for a few months.
The one-story, 11,700-square-foot building includes a library, community meeting room, commissioner and committee boardroom, and small kitchen.
The county’s long-range plan calls for a second phase of the project, which will consist of an administration building and a civic building. The civic building will become the new location of the Camden County Center for Active Adults and will also house activities of the Camden Parks and Recreation Department.
The county borrowed $4.5 million for the library building project. No timetable has been established for the construction of the remainder of the project.