CAMDEN — Camden County officials have approved the sale of a former medical building on U.S. Highway 158 to a firm that provides mental health services.
The Camden Board of Commissioners agreed to sale of the building to Therapeutic Medical Services and Child, Youth and Family Services of just over $300,000. The sale followed a public hearing.
County Manager Ken Bowman told county commissioners that the firm had approached Camden with an offer to purchase the property with a total investment in land, buildings, and equipment of $372,000.
About $60,000 of that amount is for improvements the company will make to the building. The remainder is the price being paid to acquire the property.
As part of the agreement to buy the building the company is also planning to employ 11 people in full-time positions. Their annual compensation will total $422,000, officials said.
Bowman told commissioners that a fair market assessment was conducted with a comparable property in Elizabeth City and the price is in line with what the buyer offered.
County Attorney John Morrison reviewed state law governing the sale. Although typically county property must be sold in a competitive bid process, this exception is legal, Morrison said, because a public hearing was held and the commissioners determined the sale furthers legitimate economic development interests of the county.
No one spoke at the public hearing either for or against the sale at Monday’s public hearing.
Morrison also noted that state law prohibits accepting less than the fair market value of the property and he explained that the county is complying with that requirement.
Bowman said Camden received the property in a settlement between Trillium Health Resources and Pasquotank County, and that the building has been vacant about five years.
Trillium is a specialty care manager for individuals with substance use, mental illness and intellectual/developmental disabilities in eastern North Carolina.
Commissioner Clayton Riggs noted the county has not received any tax revenue from the building for the past five years.
The county staff’s recommendation was to approve the agreement to sell the property. The board voted unanimously to accept the offer and approve the sale.
Board Chairman Tom White was recused from voting and discussion related to the sale of the property. He explained that his daughter has a connection to the buyer.