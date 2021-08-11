Camden Sheriff
Jason Nicholas Smithson, 37, of the 700 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills, was arrested July 23 and charged with failure to pay child support in Currituck County. He was released after paying a $400 cash bond.
Zamir Yuseff McClees, 19, of the 100 block of Chip Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 25 and charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Larry Donnelle Holloway Jr., 32, of the 1200 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 25 and charged with possession of less than 1½ ounces of schedule VI of a controlled substance, assault on a female and driving while license revoked. He was confined on a 48-hour domestic violence hold and a $5,000 secured bond.
Ashley Rae Matthews, 22, of the 800 block of Robinson St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 28 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for a criminal summons. She was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Daniel Damion Bowser, 44, of the 130 block of Narrons Mobile Home Park, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 29 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was issued a $500 secured bond.
Michael Gerray Sylvester, 31, of the 800 block of Hunter Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 30 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Robert Alan Hilbert, 42, of the 910 block of Chestnut Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 31 and charged with one felony count of fraud – obtaining property by false pretense and three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,400 secured bond.
Lorenzo Hurdle, 60, of the 610 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 31 and charged with one misdemeanor count of larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a $2,000 secured bond.
Hollyn Nadine Cook-Chapman, 38, of the 1100 block of E. Williams Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 1 and issued a criminal citation for driving while intoxicated.
Kenneth Lee Fiers, 34, of the 200 block of S. Lloyd Street, Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 1 and issued a criminal citation for one misdemeanor count of discharging firearm or other projectiles. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
Thomas Edwin Owens, 52, of the 1210 block of Carolina Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Robert Harrison Flint, 40, of the 40000 block of Younce Road, Avon, was arrested July 28 and charged on an extradition warrant from another state. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Kasey Elaine Edwards, 35, of the 1100 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills, was arrested July 30 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Jermell Donte Grubbs, 31, of the 900 block of Willow St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 30 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Stephen Michael Ward Jr., 25, of the 600 block of Blount Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 31 and charged with vandalism of personal property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Georgia Claire Shank, 24, of the 600 block of South Westgrove Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested July 29 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Richard Leonard Day Jr., 50, of the 1200 block of Bart James Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on three counts of driving while license revoked and single counts of driving with an expired registration card/tag, speeding, giving fictitious information to an officer. He was released after posting a $3,500 secured bond.
Linda Spence Moore, 59, of the 20 block of Pritchard St., Elizabeth City, was cited Aug. 3 for passing a worthless check.
Zachary McNeal Hunt, 21, of the 100 block of Cherokee Park Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 4 and served a grand jury indictment for larceny by removing an anti-shoplifting device. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
William Christian Sherwood, 44, of the 800 block of Berea Church Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Aug. 4 for communicating threats.
Wonderful Shamori Banks III, 18, of the 900 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of possession of up to ½ ounce of marijuana. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.