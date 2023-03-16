Camden Sheriff
Appeal to animal control board was made Feb. 6 in the 100 block of N. Pointe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Identity theft to open account in victim’s name was reported Feb. 7 in the 100 block of Chamberlain Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Assault on a female was reported Feb. 7 in the 100 block of Bridge Court, Camden. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.
Domestic abuse by caretaker failing to provide proper hygienic and medical care to resident was reported Feb. 7 in the 200 block of Holland Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Stray cat picked up was reported Feb. 8 in the 100 block of Avery Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Possession of marijuana was reported Feb. 9 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.
Cat bite was reported Feb. 10 in the 100 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Assault by mother slapping victim was reported Feb. 12 in the 100 block of Garrington Island Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Animal control to pick up stray dog was reported Feb. 13 in the 100 block of Bay Breeze Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Animal control to pick up stray cat was reported Feb. 15 in the 900 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Possession of marijuana was reported Feb. 15 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.
Communicating threats by threatening to stab and kill another person was reported Feb. 16 in the 200 block of Smith Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Call for service-welfare check after anonymous tip regarding possible school violence was reported Feb. 16 in the 500 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Harassing text messages by victims receiving explicit text notices was reported Feb. 16 in the 500 block of Bridge Court, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Possession of marijuana was reported Feb. 17 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Deputies seized a pistol purchase permit in accordance with a domestic violence ex parte order Feb. 22 in the 200 block of W. Queen St., Elizabeth City.
A cat bite was reported Feb. 24 in the 1500 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Another was reported March 6 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City.
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported Feb. 28 in the 500 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Felony fleeing to elude arrest was reported March 2 in the 1300 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Second-degree trespassing was reported March 2 in the 900 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Injury to personal property, discharging a firearm into an occupied property and injury to real property, offender shot at two cars and two houses, was reported March 2 in the 1300 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Littering was reported March 2 in the 600 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City.
Felony larceny and trespassing on real property was reported March 3 in the 400 block of Jessup St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.