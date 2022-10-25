Camden Sheriff
Harmony Jolene Phelps, 32, of the 400 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged on a Currituck County warrant for failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Thomas Earl Baker, 34, of the 1000 block of Valmire Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with injury to real property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Brittany Nicole Woods, 33, of the 100 block of Bunker Hill Road, South Mills, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Robert Joseph Grinston Jr., 33, of the 100 block of Herman Arnold Road, Camden, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Hunter Camden Westbrook, 20, of the 200 block of Green View Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Jahlil Bashar Carrol, 35, of the 100 block of Bourbon St., Camden, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
David Lee Fulcher, 38, of the 100 block of Park Drive, Shiloh, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Teresa Ann Cole, 60, of the 100 block of River Road, Lot 80, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with financial identity fraud and was served a true bill of indictment for an unspecified felony. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Christopher Scott Winslow, 36, of the 100 block of Glen Drive, Camden, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. A $218 cash bond was set.
Keion Deshawn Burnham, 24, of the 100 block of Alder Branch Road, Shiloh, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and driving while license revoked, non-impaired revocation. He was released in lieu of a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Jerry Darryl Gordon Jr., 31, of the 900 block of Fifth St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,200 cash bond.
Gregory Curtis Austin, 37, of the 2500 block of Peartree Road A, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 23 and served two grand jury indictments for felony larceny and one for obtaining property by false pretenses. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Linwood Thomas Spellman Jr., 36, of the 100 block of Roscoe Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was released after paying a $1,300 cash bond.
Holly Leigh Hunter, 26, of the 300 block of Lake Road, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with communicating threats. She was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Michelle Nichole Fleming, 43, of the 200 block of E. Burgess St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with violating the county’s animal ordinance. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
David Clay Brite Jr., 32, of the 150 block of Olivet Circle, was issued a criminal summon for one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a court date and released.
Jeremias Ramos, 37, of the 510 block of Bunnells Avenue, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court for a charge of discharging a firearm within city limits. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Katherine Renee Simmons, 34, of the 100 block of Little Joes Lane, Barco, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 6 for a charge of first-degree trespassing.
Kevin Lee Willoughby, 37, of the 120 block of Pungo Circle, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with assault on a charge under 12. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
David Nabors Jr., 54, of the 100 block of W. Virginia Ave., Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to dim headlights. A $1,000 cash bond was set.
Adam Alden Fahy, 36, of the 100 block of Four Forks Road, Shawboro, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with driving while license revoked. A $500 secured bond was set.
Trevor Eugene Cason, 21, of the 100 block of Ford Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court for possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Jordan Gile Mulder, 22, of the 400 block of Cabot St., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Erick Coronodo, 24, of the 1200 block of Ivystone Square Apartments, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court as required for Pasquotank County charges of carrying a concealed gun and speeding.
Danielle Unique Overton, 29, of the 400 block of Snowden Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with injury to personal property. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Alexander Paul Pond, 23, of the 4300 block of Ennisdale Drive, Smithfield, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Jennifer Lyons Dean, 49, of the 1100 block of Austin St., Apartment 211C, Corolla, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with driving while impaired and unsafe movement. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Hunter Camden Westbrook, 20, of the 200 block of Green View Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive in public and consuming alcohol while younger than 21. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Charles Albert Dawson Jr., 65, of the 100 block of John Lloyd Road, Point Harbor, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with violating a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Juan Domingo Gomez, 37, of the 100 block of Spur Trail, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
John Daniel Smith Jr., 50, of 100 block of Hunt Club Trail, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.