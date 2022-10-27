Camden Sheriff
Harmony Jolene Phelps, 32, of the 400 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged on a Currituck County warrant for failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Thomas Earl Baker, 34, of the 1000 block of Valmire Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with injury to real property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Brittany Nicole Woods, 33, of the 100 block of Bunker Hill Road, South Mills, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Robert Joseph Grinston Jr., 33, of the 100 block of Herman Arnold Road, Camden, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Hunter Camden Westbrook, 20, of the 200 block of Green View Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Jahlil Bashar Carrol, 35, of the 100 block of Bourbon St., Camden, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
David Lee Fulcher, 38, of the 100 block of Park Drive, Shiloh, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Teresa Ann Cole, 60, of the 100 block of River Road, Lot 80, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with financial identity fraud and was served a true bill of indictment for an unspecified felony. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Christopher Scott Winslow, 36, of the 100 block of Glen Drive, Camden, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. A $218 cash bond was set.
Keion Deshawn Burnham, 24, of the 100 block of Alder Branch Road, Shiloh, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and driving while license revoked, non-impaired revocation. He was released in lieu of a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Jerry Darryl Gordon Jr., 31, of the 900 block of Fifth St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,200 cash bond.
Gregory Curtis Austin, 37, of the 2500 block of Peartree Road A, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 23 and served two grand jury indictments for felony larceny and one for obtaining property by false pretenses. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Linwood Thomas Spellman Jr., 36, of the 100 block of Roscoe Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was released after paying a $1,300 cash bond.
Holly Leigh Hunter, 26, of the 300 block of Lake Road, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with communicating threats. She was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Michelle Nichole Fleming, 43, of the 200 block of E. Burgess St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with violating the county’s animal ordinance. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.