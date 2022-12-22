Camden Sheriff
Shoplifting, suspects entered store and one stole item while the other distracted clerk, was reported Nov. 26 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Dissemination of pornography, suspect disseminating explicit images of victim to others, was reported Nov. 26 in the 100 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Driving while impaired was reported Nov. 26 in the 100 block of Upton Road, Camden. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Driving while impaired was reported Nov. 27 in the 1400 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Deputies seized a firearm in connection with a domestic violence protective order Nov. 27 in the 100 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Damage to property, damaged door handle, was reported Nov. 28 in the 200 block of Scotland Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Deputies responded Nov. 28 to the 100 block of Scotland Road where a man who fell off the roof of a building and incurred severe injuries. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Deputies responded to a domestic incident Nov. 28 in the 100 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills.
Deputies conducted a welfare check Nov. 30 in the 200 block of Bunker Hill Road, South Mills.
Trespassing on real property was reported Dec. 1 in the 100 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Simple assault was reported Dec. 2 in the 100 block of Millpond Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Animal control picked up a stray dog Dec. 2 in the 100 block of McKimmey Road, Camden. Officers also picked up a stray kitten in the 100 block of Main St., South Mills the same day.
Destruction of real property, truck or trailer used to uproot mailbox, was reported Dec. 2 in the 500 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichelle.
A domestic incident was reported Dec. 2 in the 100 block of Country Club Road, Camden.
Simple assault was reported Dec. 3 in the 100 block of Milltown Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Lost property was reported Dec. 3 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden.
An overdose, person suspected of mixing alcohol and cocaine, was reported Dec. 3 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Dogs running at large, defecating on property, was reported Dec. 5 in the 100 block of Buck Run, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Driving while impaired, suspect drove into a ditch and left scene, was reported Dec. 5 in the 300 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Assault on a female was reported Dec. 5 in the 900 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while impaired was reported Dec. 6 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 South/Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Communicating threats was reported Dec. 7 in the 1400 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Simple assault was reported Dec. 8 in the 1700 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: W. Carawan.
Possession of marijuana was reported Dec. 8 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.