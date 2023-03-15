Camden Sheriff
Stray cats picked up was reported Feb. 1 in the 700 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Possession of an illegal substance was reported Feb. 1 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Verbal dispute was reported Feb. 2 in the 1100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Unlawful possession of marijuana was reported Feb. 2 in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.
Gas smell in the hallway and auditorium of Camden Middle School was reported Feb. 2 in the 200 block of Scotland Road, Camden. Investigating officer: H. Copeland.
Verbal dispute was reported Feb. 2 in the 200 block of Bartlett Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Stray cat picked up was reported Feb. 3 in the 200 block of Run Swamp Road, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Medical emergency resulting in death was reported Feb. 3 in the 100 block of Elliott Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Verbal altercation was reported Feb. 4 in the 100 block of Pudding Ridge Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Verbal dispute was reported Feb. 4 in the 100 block of Cotton Court, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Verbal altercation that became physical was reported Feb. 5 in the 100 block of Aaron Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Weapon turned over to sheriff’s office for safe keeping was reported Feb. 5 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Appeal to animal control board was reported Feb. 6 in the 100 block of N. Pointe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Identity theft to open account in victim’s name was reported Feb. 7 in the 100 block of Chamberlain Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Assault on a female was reported Feb. 7 in the 100 block of Bridge Court, Camden. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.
Domestic abuse by caretaker failing to provide proper hygienic and medical care to resident was reported Feb. 7 in the 200 block of Holland Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Stray cat picked up was reported Feb. 8 in the 100 block of Avery Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Possession of marijuana was reported Feb. 9 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.
Cat bite was reported Feb. 10 in the 100 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Assault by mother slapping victim was reported Feb. 12 in the 100 block of Garrington Island Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.