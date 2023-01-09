Camden Sheriff
Simple assault, domestic incident, was reported Dec. 10 in the 200 block of Sharon Church Road, South Mills.
Domestic dispute reported Dec. 10 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills.
Dog bite reported Dec. 11 in the 400 block of North River Road, Camden.
Fraud, someone trying to scam victim by impersonation/fraud, was reported Dec. 12 in the 200 block of Riverview Ave., Shiloh.
Shoplifting was reported Dec. 13 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158 E. Camden. Investigating officer: W. Carawan.
Deputies conducted welfare check Dec. 13 in the 200 block of Sailboat Road, Shiloh.
Uttering a forged document, suspect forged two checks and deposited them, was reported Dec. 14 in the 100 block of Culpepper Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Damage to personal property, someone attempted to steal vehicle parts, was reported Dec. 14 in the 200 block of Run Swamp Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Indecent exposure was reported Dec. 15 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Shoplifting was reported Dec. 16 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158 E., Camden. Investigating officer: W. Carawan.
Possession of marijuana was reported Dec. 16 in the 1500 block of N.C. Highway 343/U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Damage to personal property was reported Dec. 16 in the 100 block of McPherson Road, South Mills.
Possession of marijuana was reported Dec. 16 in the 100 block of Upton Road/Willis St., Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Larceny of an item valued at more than $1,000 was reported Dec. 17 in the 100 block of Tark Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Shoplifting, suspect concealed item and left store, was reported Dec. 17 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Dec. 17 in the 200 block of N.C. Highway, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Communicating threats was reported Dec. 18 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 34, Camden.
Communicating threats was reported Dec. 20 in the 200 block of Sailboat Road, Shiloh.
Second-degree trespassing was reported Dec. 20 in the 100 block of Run Swamp Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Elizabeth City Police
Death investigation (non-criminal) was reported Dec. 9 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of residential property was reported Dec. 9 in the 1210 block of Mitchell Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Gunshots fired was reported Dec. 10 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Vandalism of residential windows was reported Dec. 11 in the 1000 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Burglary/breaking & entering of a business and larceny of nearly $3,500 in video game consoles and smart watches was reported Dec. 12 in the 1810 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Hit and run involving two vehicles at Harney and Glade streets, Elizabeth City, was reported Dec. 16. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of residential property was reported Dec. 16 in the 710 block of Jefferson Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
False report to agency or officers was reported Dec. 16 in the 900 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
Aggravated assault (gunshot wound to left thigh) was reported Dec. 16 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Simple assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of hotel property were reported Dec. 17 in the 510 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.W. Lewis.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Dec. 17 in the 510 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Call for service was reported Dec. 17 in the 800 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.