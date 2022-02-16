Camden Sheriff
A structure fire to a single-story house was reported Jan. 20 in the 300 block of Trotman Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A call for dog wandering out in bad weather was reported Jan. 21 in the 200 block of Smith Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Deputies responded to a call of a person dead on arrival Jan. 21 in the 100 block of Avery Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Deputies responded to a call of a person dead on arrival Jan. 23 in the 100 block of Craven River Court, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Animal control picked up a stray cat Jan. 21 in the 100 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Deputies responded to a suspicious condition Jan. 25 in the 300 block of N.C. Highway 34, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Deputies provided assistance to a motorist Jan. 25 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Pasquotank Sheriff
A cat bite was reported Jan. 24 in the 3700 block of Union St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Identity theft was reported Jan. 26 in the 2300 block of Delia Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A motor vehicle theft was reported Jan. 26 in the 2000 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A dangerous dog was reported Jan. 27 in the 700 block of W. Church St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
A cat scratch was reported Jan. 27 in the 100 block of Sunrise Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
A death investigation was reported Jan. 27 in the 900 block of Scott Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.
A dangerous dog was reported Jan. 27 in the 100 block of Cayuse Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
A suicide attempt was reported Jan. 28 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
A structure fire was reported Jan. 28 in the 100 block of Sandpiper Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving a vehicle with expired registration was reported Jan. 29 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Deputies responded to a civil dispute Jan. 30 in the 100 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Simple assault and damage/vandalism of property, a $200 phone, was reported Jan. 30 in the 100 block of Maidens Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Credit card/ATM fraud, suspects fraudulently purchased $2,552.46 with victim’s credit card information, was reported Jan. 31 in the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Deputies investigated a non-criminal death Feb. 1 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A structure fire, shed caught fire causing damage, was reported Feb. 1 in the 1000 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Deputies were investigating a death Feb. 2 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories and destruction/damage to property, theft of two catalytic converters, was reported Feb. 1 in the 1900 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Elizabeth City Police
Possession of marijuana and a weapons law violation, concealing a handgun, were reported Feb. 6 in the 500 block of Road/Shepard St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Conlon.
Larceny was reported Feb. 7 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Drug/narcotic violations were reported Feb. 7 in the 500 block of S. Water St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Larceny of a license plate was reported Feb. 7 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny of a bike valued at $300 was reported Feb. 7 in the 300 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Fraud was reported Feb. 8 in the 300 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Burglary/breaking and entering and larceny of wallets and identifying information was reported Feb. 8 in the 100 block of Hyman Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Larceny of wine and trespassing was reported Feb. 8 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Identify theft was reported Feb. 8 in the 2100 block of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.