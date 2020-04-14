Camden Sheriff
Joshua Wayne Gray, 34, of the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Camden, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $10,000 unsecured bond was set.
Talore Nichole Parker, 27, of the 700 block of Main St., South Mills, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $500 secured bond was set.
Brandon Tyler Williard, 22, of the 200 block of Smith Corner Road, Camden, was arrested March 2 and charged with violating a valid protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
D’Kwan Yerriel Winslow, 39, of the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills, was arrested March 7 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
Dakota Jordan Dean, 24, of the 5200 block of Thatcher Way, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested March 8 and charged with felony possession of schedule II of a controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Charles Henry Miller IV, 35, of the 1100 block Park St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 10 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Robert Joseph Grinston Jr., 30, of the 100 block of Herman Arnold Road, Camden, was arrested March 16 and charged with stalking and violating a valid protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. No bond was set.
Dempsey Lee Teachey Jr., 42, of the 100 block of Spruill Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 20 for simple assault.
Chrystian Marie Morton, 31, of the 100 block of Camden Ave., Camden, was arrested March 21 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Currituck Sheriff
Samantha Ann Langley, 39, of the 300 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with violating a valid protective order. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Lorenzo Sean Blount, 36, of the 3400 block of Sargeant Drive, Charlotte, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with 2 counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Ann Marie Ambrose, 23, homeless, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with felony fraud by obtaining property by false pretenses, 3 counts of felony violating probation by leaving the county and 2 counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $63,000 secured bond was set.
Kentre’ Lamar Dillard, 25, of the 100 block of W. Railroad Ave., Hertford, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $500 secured bond was set.
Margaret Melissa Lamb, 44, of the 900 block of W. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and 5 counts of felony larceny by employees. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
Charles Matthew Layne, 45, of the 100 block of Walnut Island Blvd., Grandy, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
Joanne Alton Brush, 61, of the 50 block of Adam Swamp Road, Corapeake, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with felony being a fugitive from another state. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $100,000 secured bond was set.