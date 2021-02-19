CAMDEN — Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones has presented a Lifesaving Award to a local citizen who escorted an 88-year-old woman from a burning house in September.
Margaret Barham was helped from the burning house by the Good Samaritan, who also reported the fire after driving by and noticing smoke. Barham later died of injuries suffered in the fire. Barham’s sister, who lived in the home, died in the fire.
Jones announced the presentation of the award recently but explained that the citizen asked to remain anonymous.
The sheriff has also presented several other awards and commendations so far in 2021:
• Camden resident Ellen Harvey frequently cooks food for deputies that are on-duty and is a strong supporter of the sheriff’s office, Jones said. She has donated handmade teddy bears and other items for deputies to have in their patrol cars for comforting children in traumatic situations.
• Retired Sheriff Tony Perry continues to perform maintenance at the county firearms range. Perry was instrumental in establishing the range when he was sheriff.
• Holly Riggs, manager of Hungry Panda Chinese restaurant in Camden, has provided food for deputies during storms and during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Beverly Knauss, a Camden resident, has donated her sewing skills for uniform alterations and sewing patches on uniforms.
• Tiffany Robertson, a sheriff’s office employee, received a letter of commendation for outstanding service as an administrative assistant.
Jones also said that even though the office usually recognizes an Employee of the Year, this year that recognition was extended to all officers of the sheriff’s office because of the challenges of serving the public in the amid the pandemic.
Recognized for service during 2020 were Sgt. Scott Powers, Deputy Richard Durham, Deputy Daryl Smith, Sgt. Vince Dunn, Sgt. Danny Egan, Deputy Scott Wentz, Deputy Caty Hayden, and Investigator Garrett Winslow.
Currituck Ed Foundation awards 5 mini-grants
CURRITUCK — The Currituck Education Foundation recently awarded mini-grants to five projects supporting the Currituck County Schools.
• Brandy Boyd of Currituck County High School received a grant to “Help Build a Reading Library for Adaptive/Life Skills Students” project. Her grant will grow a reading library and purchase games used to support vocabulary development and information recall for adaptive/life skills students. The mini-grant was sponsored by Allison Nekervis/Currituck Area Holdings, LLC.
• Erica Phillips of Central Elementary School was awarded a grant for her “Pre-Math Skills for Kindergarten Readiness” project. Her grant is designed to enhance pre-K students’ exposure to pre-math activities and will pay for “various manipulatives” to help children build math skills at an early age.
• Jennifer Robinson of Moyock Middle School received a grant for her “Let’s Get Sewing” project. Her grant will pay the cost of purchasing a sewing machine for classroom use in the physical education elective focused on resourcefulness, creativity and problem-solving.
• Jill Turner of Central Elementary School was awarded a grant for her “Clean Water and Sanitation: a Global Concern” project. In the project, students will explore a variety of water-cleaning methods, including filtering and evaporation and condensation. The grant will purchase water-testing kits and products to conduct experiments.
• Helen Taylor of Moyock Elementary School received a grant for her “Sensory Kits for Kids” project. Sensory kits, designed to help students cope with emotions and better handle stress and anxiety, will be placed in each Moyock Elementary teacher’s emergency bag.
Food Bank receives $5K from Wake Stone
Food Bank of the Albemarle announced this week it’s received a $5,000 grant from the Wake Stone Corp. to support its hunger-relief efforts.
The Knightdale-based firm’s donation will provide support for the Food Bank’s general operations and food distribution efforts, Executive Director Liz Reasoner said in a press release. Wake Stone’s gift comes at an especially critical time, she said, as the Food Bank continues expanding both its main facility and distributions to meet the growing need.
“Food Bank of the Albemarle is proud to include Wake Stone in the fight against hunger in northeastern NC,” Reasoner said. “We look forward to a continued partnership to alleviate hunger in our communities, at a time when it is more critical than ever before.”
Over the past nine months, the Food Bank’s food distribution has increased dramatically, Reasoner said. Demand for food increased in key areas of the Food Bank’s 15-county service area served by 15% to 21%, driving up distribution by 2 million pounds over the same period in 2019.