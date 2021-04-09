CAMDEN — Camden County officials are considering animal ordinance changes that would ban the keeping and breeding of wolfdog hybrids in the county.
The Camden Board of Commissioners heard from residents of Edgewater Drive in Shiloh earlier in the week who expressed concerns about wolfdog hybrids being kept in the neighborhood and frustration with howling and kennel odor.
“I make a motion that we put a stop to this now,” said Commissioner Ross Munro after hearing the presentation by Cam Smart, a resident of the neighborhood who presented proposed ordinance amendments to the board.
But County Manager Ken Bowman asked for time to draft language for the Camden ordinance rather than simply adopting language from ordinances in other counties.
Smart’s proposal was based on language from ordinances in Guilford County and other North Carolina jurisdictions.
Commissioners did approve Munro’s motion to have amendments written and presented to the commissioners by the board’s meeting in June.
Munro also asked Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones to look into the possibility of taking immediate action based on kennel law violations.
Smart had told the board that the leaseholder and operator of the enclosure, identified as Zooography, was registered as a nonprofit in Virginia but apparently not registered or licensed in North Carolina.
A Facebook page for a Virginia-based nonprofit Zooography states: “We Bring Animals From Around The World To You. We do edu. programs for all ur parties/ events contact us today to schedule, We are USDA and state licensed.” The page describes the nonprofit as based in Virginia.
Attempts by The Daily Advance to reach representatives of Zooography were not successful.
Jones told commissioners that the day he visited the site conditions were OK, noting the animals had water.
“The pens were somewhat clean,” Jones said. “But the wolves just constantly walked in circles — walked in circles. These animals are hunters. They are not used to being fed by humans. They go out and they kill their prey to feed their pack with.
‘”If they get out they are going to take the easiest target that they can find,” Jones continued. “It could be a pet, and if a pet’s not there it might as well be a human being. They can be dangerous.”
Jones said his office has received numerous complaints about noise and a stench from the pens not being kept properly. He said the operator often is not available when deputies are called to the site.
“I have never laid eyes on this person,” Jones said, adding he has heard she is living in Virginia.
Jones said residents of the area are tired of the wolfdogs’ howling and are concerned about their safety should one of the animals escape from the enclosure.
“The existing situation is untenable and it is frightening,” Smart told commissioners.
Smart asked the board to amend the county’s animal ordinance to provide a distinction between domestic dogs and wolfdog hybrids. She told commissioners that the hybrids are dangerous. She also noted there is no rabies vaccine for wolfdog hybrids.
“Rabies can be transmitted asymptomatically and is fatal,” Smart stated in written information provided to commissioners. “With no vaccination for the wolf-hybrid, Camden County’s rural nature provides quick, ample opportunity for the spread of rabies.”
Smart said the leaseholder at 141 Edgewater Drive in Shiloh has caged up to seven wolves or wolfdog hybrids along with domestic dogs on the property.
“The leaseholder has no license to breed, kennel, or sell wolves or wolf hybrids, and is not a resident of the county,” according to Smart.
She asked that the animal ordinance be amended to include two new definitions: “inherently dangerous mammal” and “exotic or wild animal.” The wolfdog hybrid would be included in the category of inherently dangerous mammal.
Smart’s proposed amendment would ban possession of inherently dangerous mammals and wild or exotic animals. It would make a few exceptions, including duly permitted wildlife rehabilitators.
Violation of the ordinance would be punishable by a fine of not more than $500 or imprisonment for not more than 30 days.