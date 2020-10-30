Candidates in local and regional races are busy campaigning this weekend as Tuesday’s general election draws near.
One of the biggest races in the region is the contest for state Senate in District 1 between Republican incumbent Sen. Bob Steinburg and Democratic challenger Tess Judge.
The district encompasses 11 counties — Pasquotank, Currituck, Chowan, Camden, Perquimans, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Tyrell and Washington — and by the time the polls close on Tuesday the two candidates and their allies are projected to have spent more than $6 million.
Democrats have targeted Steinburg in an attempt to win five seats to take control of the state Senate.
Steinburg, who first won the seat in 2018 after serving three terms in the House, said he feels good about the race heading to election day despite what he described as “outside money pouring in” to Judge’s campaign.
“I think the momentum is clearly on our side,” Steinburg said. “Everything she has said about me is wrong and false and I can prove it. This is northeastern North Carolina and not New York City. You have folks running her campaign that are from outside the district, outside the state. It’s clear from her messaging that they don’t understand northeastern North Carolina.”
Judge, a Dare County businesswoman, has been traveling the district for months and has heard a wide range of concerns with health care and jobs at the top of the list.
“I know we can do better here for our children in northeastern North Carolina,” Judge said. “From cradle to career, for health care for all, for access to broadband for businesses and homes, for equality for all of our citizens. That’s a message that I think is really resonating with voters.”
Steinburg, R-Chowan, will repeat the same election day routine he did two years ago when he defeated Democrat Cole Phelps, with 53 percent of the vote to Phelps’ 47 percent.
“I will be visiting as many precincts as I can,” Steinburg said. “I will do the ones in Chowan first and I will probably finish it up at the Moyock precinct. I will visit other Currituck precincts as well but I will finish it up at Moyock because that is their biggest one.”
Judge said she will use the remaining days before Tuesday to reach as many voters as possible.
“I have been traveling all across the district and greeting voters at the polls from Ocracoke to Murfreesboro,” Judge said. “These last few days, I will be doing more poll greeting, and getting on the phone with my campaign’s incredible volunteers to reach out to those last few voters who may not have made a plan to vote yet.”
Another local race of high interest is the three-way contest for at-large commissioner in Pasquotank County.
Unaffiliated candidate Jonathan Snoots, Democrat Bill Sterritt and Republican Bill Ward are seeking to succeed longtime Commissioner Jeff Dixon, a Democrat, who did not seek re-election.
Ward said he is cautiously optimistic about his chances of winning on Tuesday. He said he plans to meet as many voters as possible before the polls close Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m.
Ward is a retired Pasquotank sheriff’s department lieutenant who ran unsuccessfully for sheriff in the Republican primary in 2018.
“The last couple of days we are going to be doing some phone banking and we are going to go out and speak to people to bring the vote in,” Ward said.
Snoots said he is confident that he can draw enough unaffiliated voters, Republicans and Democrats to win the election.
Snoots is an associate minister at Towne South Church of Christ on Peartree Road and is making his first run for political office.
“I’ve had great interactions with people from all sides,” Snoots said. “I won’t do any campaigning on Sunday because I will be in church all day. Monday, I will move signs to the polling locations and we will have people at all the polling locations.”
Sterritt said he has received a lot of encouragement and “thumbs up” at the early voting site and that has the former commissioner feeling optimistic about Tuesday.
Sterritt, a retired professor at College of The Albemarle, served two terms on the Board of Commissioners before losing a bid for re-election two years ago.
“A lot of people say, ‘We know you and it is all taken care of,’” Sterritt said. “We feel real confident going into the election.”
Sterritt will rest and pray on Sunday but said he and other volunteers will greet voters at the nine polling precincts across the county on Tuesday.
“We will still be making phone calls,” Sterritt said. “I have a group of wonderful people helping me.”
In Currituck County, Will Crodick, who represents Fruitville on the Board of Education, faces a challenge from longtime school volunteer Kelly Williams Peters.
“I plan to just keep at it hard and steady and not let up,” said Crodick, who added he had been at the one-stop voting site all day, every day since early voting started. He said he also will be at the polls on Tuesday.
Peters said she plans to reach out to citizens in person and by phone, text and email through Tuesday’s election.
“Currituck County Schools need a plan to move us forward that will benefit our children,” she said. “The pandemic has pushed us into a new form of education and we must make changes.”
She cited concerns she has raised during the campaign such as the school district’s fund balance, which she described as “at a dangerous low.” The financial situation has hindered the district’s effort to bring all students back into the classroom.
“It is difficult with a bus fleet of 43 to bring all our students back while following the Governor’s COVID mandates,” Peters said.
Dwan Craft, who represents the Moyock area on the Currituck Board of Education, said she was talking to voters at one-stop Friday and would be at polling places on Tuesday.
She said she was at one-stop voting every day except for two days when she had to attend to details related to her late mother’s estate.
The campaigning makes for long days, Craft said. She added that she would be getting signs in place this weekend and getting ready for election day.
Tiffney White, a Republican candidate for county commissioner in Camden’s South Mills district, said she planned to be busy campaigning this weekend.
“I will be out at the polls as I have been for the past two weekends,” White said. “Also I will continue visiting with citizens of the county.”
White’s opponent on Tuesday is Barbara Riggs, who could not be reached for this story.