Canning food is a safe way that you can preserve food at home if done right. Did you know that the Chowan County Cooperative Extension offers canning classes in the spring and summer yearly. During this COVID-19 Pandemic many people are turning to doing things at home including growing gardens. If you are one of those people you can get tested recipes, food safety lessons and best practices for preserving your food from Chowan County Cooperative Extension.
The basics of canning are the Hot Water Bath method or the Pressure Canning method. Both of these techniques are used for two different reasons. The Hot Water Bath method is used for many high acid foods (jams, jellies, preserves, pickles). The Pressure Canning method is used for low acid foods (green beans, tomatoes, corn) pretty much all vegetables and meat. When thinking about canning it is recommended that you use a tested recipe. You want to get the safest, best product for all of your hard work.
I’m not sure what the summer will bring as far as face to face classes but if you are interested in learning more about canning the safest way possible, please contact Mary Morris, mary_morris@ncsu.edu or call 252-482-6585. All equipment that you will need can be easily purchased online or at local stores. We also have a Pressure Canner Tester if you have a hand me down canner that you are unsure about. Here is a freezer jam recipe that you can start with if you want to try food preservation. Check out our website for more information on canning, https://chowan.ces.ncsu.edu/.
Freezer Berry Jam with powdered pectin
- 2 cups crushed strawberries or blackberries (about 1 quart berries)
- 4 cups sugar
- 1 package powdered pectin
- 1 cup water
Yield: About 5 or 6 half-pint jars
Please read Using Boiling Water Canners before beginning. If this is your first time canning, it is recommended that you read Principles of Home Canning.
Procedure: Sterilize canning jars and prepare two-piece canning lids according to manufacturer’s directions.
To prepare fruit. Sort and wash fully ripe berries. Drain. Remove caps and stem; crush berries.
To make jam. Place prepared berries in a large mixing bowl. Add sugar, mix well, and let stand for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Dissolve pectin in water and boil for 1 minute. Add pectin solution to berry-and-sugar mixture; stir for 2 minutes.
Pour jam into freezer containers or canning jars, leaving ½ inch headspace at the top. Close covers on containers and let stand at room temperature for 24 hours.
To store. Store uncooked jams in refrigerator or freezer. They can be held up to 3 weeks in the refrigerator or up to a year in a freezer. Once a container is opened, jam should be stored in the refrigerator and used within a few days. If kept at room temperature they will mold or ferment in a short time.