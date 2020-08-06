There are some things that bear repeating, such as expressions of love, about which I will be repetitious today.
Sometimes when chaos and upheavals occur in our lives, such as at the present time, we tend to long for the past or to look ahead to a less-troubling future. But we can’t relive yesterday, nor can we live tomorrow.
But we can live TODAY, and we should do so to the fullest. Though some of us don’t like to think about it, especially as we grow older, our tenure on this earth is really quite brief, so we need to strive to recognize the good and wondrousness of life each day.
For example, I received word a while back about an elderly gentleman who knew that he had only days to live. He and his wife had been married 68 wonderful years, and he wanted to write something to her that would convey how he was feeling at the moment.
Here is what he wrote, in poetic form: ”When tomorrow starts without me and I’m not here to see, and if the sun should rise and find your eyes filled with tears for me.
I wish so much you wouldn’t cry, the way you did today, while thinking of the many things we didn’t get to say. I know how much you love me, as much as I love you, and each time you think of me, I know you’ll miss me too.
But when tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, that an angel came and called my name and took me by the hand, and said my place was ready in Heaven up above, and that I now would have to leave behind all those I dearly love.
I thought of all the yesterdays, the happy and the sad, and I thought of all the love we shared, and all the fun we had.
If I could relive yesterday, just for a little while, I’d say goodbye and kiss you, and maybe see you smile. But then I fully realized that this could not now be, and that for a while only memories will take the place of me.
But when tomorrow starts without me, please don’t think we’re far apart, for every time you think of me, I’ll be right there in your heart.”
It’s all about love, folks. Always has been, and always will be!
Now for a little humor: Two friends go skydiving. This is the first solo jump for each of them. The plane lifts off and the instructor gives them their last instructions: “When the light above the door turns green, you can jump.”
The first guy, who is a major stutterer, asks, “w-w-w-will the p-p-p-parachute open o-o-on its o-o-o own?” The instructor says, “No, you have to pull the chord yourself. Just jump out, count to ten, and pull the chord.”
The light turns green and the second guy jumps first. After counting to ten, he opens his parachute and lands safely in an open field next to a river.
After a few minutes he hears a loud splash and he looks over to the river. The first guy comes up and says, “n-n-n-ine.”
Have a WONDROUS day!