Caramelized apple pudding cakes

Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
1 cup flour
1/3 cup brown sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
¼ teaspoon cardamom
½ cup milk
2 tablespoons melted butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ cup thinly sliced apples
1 cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon flour
1 ½ cup boiling water
2 tablespoons softened butter
2 teaspoons vanilla
Pinch of salt
PREPARATION
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare 6 ramekins with nonstick cooking spray.
In a medium bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and spices. In a liquid measuring cup combine the melted butter, and vanilla. Combine both. Divide between the ramekins. Arranges apples on top.
In a medium bowl combine brown sugar and flour. Whisk in boiling water. Add the butter, vanilla, and salt and stir to combine. Carefully pour mixture over batter, leaving about an inch at the top.
Place on a sheet pan and bake for 35-minutes until a tester comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes before serving. Serve with a dollop of fresh whipped cream or ice cream.