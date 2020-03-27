SUNDAY
Journey Christian. The church will host a drive-in worship service at 1923 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, at 10 a.m. Attendees encouraged to come as they are but to stay in their car. Pastor Emmett Murphy will be preaching on the topic: “The Christian’s response to the coronavirus.”
UPCOMING
City Road UMC. The church will host a card party and bingo games in Edwards Hall Wednesday, April 15. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and cards will follow at noon. There will be prizes. Cost is $20. All proceeds will go to missions. Contact: 339-1805.
CANCELLATIONS
Berea Baptist. The church has postponed its free Craft & Vendor Show scheduled for Saturday at the Family Life Center at 2033 N. Road St., Elizabeth City. A new date will be set.
Edenton UMC. The Albemarle Chorale has canceled its spring concerts set for Sunday, April 26, and Sunday, May 4.
Good Works Community. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the church’s 2020 Women’s Weekend has been postponed from Saturday and Sunday to Aug. 29-30. All details for the event will continue as planned. Those interested may pre-register through Aug. 21. Admission fee is $10. Persons registering the day of the conference will pay a $15 late fee. The annual Women’s Day celebration and meal will be Sunday, Aug. 30. Send check or money order to Good Works Community Church, GWCC Women’s Weekend Event, P.O. Box 744, Edenton, NC 27932. Contact: 404-9088 or 554-1733 or Pastor Edna Lawrence at (757)404-5304.