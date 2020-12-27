New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day hold particular resonance in African American communities across the United States. These days, dubbed “Watch Night” and “Emancipation Day,” respectively, serve as anniversaries of the official beginning of the end of slavery in our nation.
This anniversary status stems from Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, issued in the midst of the Civil War, which declared slavery illegal beginning Jan. 1, 1863, in all states and territories deemed to be in armed rebellion against the United States. Although the war raged on for two more years, this long-anticipated document signaled the death knell for slavery in the United States.
Elizabeth City and the surrounding region were contested territory for the duration of the Civil War. Indeed, nominally under Union control, Elizabeth City was technically exempted from the Emancipation Proclamation.
Local African Americans did not wait for official sanction to begin celebrating the proclamation, however. The fragility of the Union’s foothold in town was demonstrated when two Union soldiers were killed on Jan. 5, 1863, as they returned to their headquarters from a “negro dance party.” The event likely was hosted by free African Americans in Elizabeth City celebrating what they hoped was slavery’s imminent demise.
As a result, on Jan. 7, 1863, Union Capt. Enos Sanders publicly declared the Emancipation Proclamation to be in effect in Elizabeth City. The incident served as one of many reminders that this war for freedom was far from over in Pasquotank County and elsewhere. Joy and sorrow would continue to be commingled for years to come.
After the war, “Watch Night” and “Emancipation Day” celebrations took place regularly throughout the South and other parts of the nation from 1866 through the 1940s and 1950s.
In Elizabeth City, Emancipation Day celebrations would typically include a grand parade through the major streets of the city that would end in various years at the courthouse, Roanoke Institute, and the Elks Hall on Euclid Street.
Over the years, participants included African-American Civil War veterans, veterans of other conflicts, bands, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, fraternal organizations, and even Elizabeth City’s African-American fire brigade. Churches like Mt. Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church, Olive Branch Baptist Church, and Corner Stone Baptist Church also held religious services and commemorative programs. The programs featured readings of the Emancipation Proclamation, speeches, music, songs and prayer.
Although January Emancipation Day parades are no longer common, “Watch Night” services continue to take place in Black churches in Elizabeth City and throughout the United States. These services, which usher in the New Year prayerfully, also serve as a communal link between the African-American past and its future.
Visitors to Museum of the Albemarle can view a stained-glass window from Cornerstone Baptist Church. Online at http://underbothflags.ncdcr.gov/ they can also view artifacts from the popular 2015 Museum of the Albemarle exhibit, “Under Both Flags: Civil War in Albemarle.”
Melissa N. Stuckey is an assistant professor of history at Elizabeth City State University and a board member of the Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle.