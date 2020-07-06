Women Givers of Northeast NC awards more than $3,000 in local grants
The members of the Women Givers of Northeast NC recently announced $3,600 in local grant awards from its community grantmaking fund.
This year’s grants are:
- $800 to Albemarle Hopeline for general operating support
- $500 to Arts of the Albemarle for summer camp scholarships
- $800 to Elizabeth City First United Methodist Church, Inc. for La Casa ESL program and childcare
- $1,000 to Kids First, Inc. for accredited child abuse comprehensive services
- $500 to the Perquimans County Schools Education Foundation for Water Turtles — swim lessons for kindergarteners
Ann Hoffman and Robin Zinsmeister, co-chairs, thanked the community for its continued support of the Women Givers of Northeast NC. “We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” they said. “We are grateful to the many generous individuals and organizations that have supported our work to inspire philanthropy across our community.”
For further information, contact NCCF Donor Engagement Officer Kim Ball at (252) 288-5706 or kball@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
About the Women Givers of Northeast NC
The Women Givers of Northeast NC is a giving circle of the North Carolina Community Foundation. The Women Givers leverages the power of collective giving through a local network that supports the community in a purposeful way. The Women Givers supports charitable organizations serving women, children and families in Camden, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. The Women Givers is designed to maximize women’s leadership in philanthropy by engaging and educating its membership and increasing charitable contributions.