Timothy Hess, owner of Serenus Grief Recovery Center, has been showing the public how to cope during the stay-at-home order.
The certified grief recovery specialist recently starting filming short videos, collectively called the Grief Relief COVIDeo Series, that appear on the center’s Facebook page. They are 3-5 minutes long and are posted on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Grief covers a wide range of emotions that can result from different life-altering events.
“Grief is normal and natural reaction to loss of every type,” he said in session 1. “We can have grief over many types of losses — the lost of a job, lost of financial security.”
He noted that grief can also be a conflicted feeling caused by a change of circumstances, which applies to everyone today in these unprecedented times. , lost of job. lost financial securtiy all grievng situations. conflicting feeling caused y change of cirucmstatnce apply to us all today in unpredicently times.
Feeling of fear, anger, confusion, sadness frustration all of these at these times. all norms completely upended in ways couldn’t previous imagined.
“We are all grieving in this new normal,” he said.
Hess noted that people have to be honest about their feelings. “There is a tremendous relief in sharing. When you are honest with your feelings, you help others feel safe and make them willing to share.”
This gives people the opportunity to be there for their family and friends.
Hess also suggests being “a heart with ears. Follow every word the other person is saying and listen to understand. We have to quiet our mind to listen and we have to want to listen.”
He also suggests being patient with others by giving them time to talk without interrupting. “Allow them to share openly without criticizing or analyzing them. It can be painful for them to talk about their loses, so let them feel like they are being listened to.”
By listening to others, we are serving others, which is a fundamental part of the grief recovery, Hess said.
“It gives us a sense of accomplishment and healing. The feeling of being of service to others is an aspect of our own grief recovery.”
One emotion people are dealing with is fear — due to financial stresses, fear of contracting the virus. We are also grieving the lost of our previous normal — chatting with co-workers, going to the gym or attending church.
“Remember there is nothing wrong with what you are feeling,” Hess said. “Grief can be isolating even under best circumstances. You are completely unique in how it impacts you. It’s not same as someone else.”
He says that people much share painful emotions, such as grief, as much as hapiness and joy.” To do this, Hess encourage people to find ways to engage others, such as through video chat services. People are invited to make a list of friends and family they haven’t talked to in a while and call someone on that list every day.
“We need to talk more and email and text less,” he said. “That phone call or video chat offers a personal connect that email and text don’t provide.”
Don’t try to explain away your feelings. “There is no need to explain away your feelings with intellectual thoughts that could make what you’re experiencing more isolating.”
Hess also suggests avoiding harmful and excessive habits known as short-term energy-releasing behaviors. They distract you from sadness and pain, but only work short-term. “Eventually they stop working and have negative effects,” he said.
Among those behaviors are excessive drinking of alcohol, excessive food consumption, smoking, drugs, excessive shopping, playing a lot of video games and isolation. “We each have fallback habits that, in excess, can harm us.”
Hess recommends checking in with family members and friends every day to help combat loneliness.
“Practice present moment skills. When you are fearful and unsure, get yourself back to the present. Acknowledging your feelings works best if you allow feelings to arise and then release them. It’s harder if you ignore or push them away. Practice being in the moment.”