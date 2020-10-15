Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce hosted Shrimp by the Bay Friday.
Due to the pandemic, the chamber hosted two events. Lunch was served at the Boy Scout Hut, while dinner was served at Colonial Park.
Besides the boxed shrimp dinners, people could enjoy the sounds of the Justin Holland.
Besides Edenton-native Holland, Friday’s band included Adam Nixon on electric guitar and vocals — “from Bear Swamp” (the Perquimans side); Chris Hardy, of Thick Neck (in Yeopim Township), on bass and keyboard; and Kemp Nixon, of Elizabeth City, on drums or percussion.
Chamber Executive Director Win Dale said that during lunch they sold 200 meals and hoped to sell that many during dinner.
Shrimp by the Bay is one of the Chamber’s two main fundraisers. Due to the pandemic, it was unable to host its annual golf tournament.
Chamber Board President Amber Hardy was among those who helped serve meals, supplied by Captain Bob’s, based in Hertford.
“It is the biggest fundraiser for us for the whole year that keeps us going,” she said.
Despite the pandemic, the chamber wanted to host the event, but do it safely.
“So we thought, since everything else has been cancelled maybe we can lead by example by showing that we can still do things, but on a smaller scale as long as we are safe about it,” she said. “So that’s what we did.”
Social distancing measures implemented included wearing masks and gloves for those handing out food and serving boxed meals through drive-up delivery. For the concert, signs were put up as were X’s marking where people can sit.
“Everybody can set up their chairs and safely spread out a little,” Hardy said.
One visitor to the event said that Holland performed until about 8:30 p.m. to a crowd of between 100 to 200 people at its peak.