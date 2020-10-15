Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce unanimously endorsed its support for the passage of a .25 cent sales tax referendum that is poised to appear before the voters at the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Chamber is preparing a resolution that will be presented to the County Commissioners soon. On that note, see County Commissioner Larry McLaughlin’s column about the sales tax on page A4, the Chowan Herald’s award winning Opinion page.
Chamber Executive Director Win Dale said a quarter cent increase is a small price to pay for a better tomorrow.
“While tax increases are mostly unpopular with voters, we felt that if the County Commissioners were going to devote the proceeds of this increase to the new school, it was a cause worth supporting,” he said. “A quarter cent is minuscule in the scheme of things today and will hardly be noticed by consumers. Plus, the burden is shared by all residents and visitors that spend money in the community, and not just property owners.”
Earlier this year, the Chowan Board of Commissioners agreed to put the sales tax hike referendum on the November ballot. According to county officials, the quarter-cent increase, if approved by voters, would generate an additional $300,000 annually in sales tax revenue for the county.
Commissioners also adopted a non-binding resolution stating their intent to spend the additional sales tax revenue on a new school to replace John A. Holmes High School.
“Myself and the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors fully endorse the proposed sales tax increase for JAHHS,” Chamber President Amber Hardy said. “We were supporters of the high school project from the start and are happy to see this through. We encourage all voters to please follow suit and check yes too! It’s for our kids. It’s for our community.”
The proposed .25%, also called a ¼ of a penny sales tax, on your ballot this year would NOT apply to prescription drugs, unprepared foods (groceries), gas, vehicles, or property.
Last note, Edenton Town Council adopted a resolution in support of the sales tax back in July. Though Tuesday’s Edenton Town Council meeting took place after the Chowan Herald was sent to the press, council invited Edenton-Chowan School Superintendent Michael Sasscer to present an update on the High School project and help explain how the funds will be used.