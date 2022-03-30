While there are signs in business windows across the country stating “Closed Today Due to staff Shortages,” there are other signs those notices could be coming down — at least in Perquimans County.
The shortage of employees for local businesses was the main topic of discussion at the monthly meeting of the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce on Friday.
Chamber Executive Director LeAnna Lee noted that staffing shortages might even have affected attendance at the meeting.
“Some members won’t be here today because they have to open their stores due to employee shortages,” she said.
Susan Cox of Carolina Trophy and Engraving said her shop has been affected by staffing shortages, noting she’s now open only Tuesday through Thursday.
“Since COVID it’s been a problem,” she said.
The problem could be easing, however, as businesses are becoming more aggressive in their hiring approach.
Chamber President Melanie Metzler briefly outlined an apprentice program her company, B&M Contractors in Elizabeth City, offers high school graduates interested in pursuing a career in heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
“We invite them in, tour them around and let them get a brief introduction to becoming an HVAC professional,” she said. “If they decide they want to pursue a career, we have a program to help them with that.”
Job fairs also help. As director of career and technical education for Perquimans County Schools, Chamber board member Jill Cohen is organizing the upcoming Perquimans County Job Fair for local businesses and students. It will be held at the Perquimans County Recreation Center on Granby Street in Hertford Friday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“One of the most efficient ways of finding staff is through local job fairs,” Cohen said.
She said the pandemic has created some “mindset changes” in the community.
“In the past, students had a difficult time finding entry-level work in our area,” Cohen said. “The job fair is in response to employers asking, ‘who do we have ready to work?’”
One hundred graduating seniors at Perquimans County High School, who be transported to the rec center in groups, will attend the job fair. However, Cohen is also hoping the job fair will be a community event. She’s encouraging PCHS graduates and other residents looking for a job to attend.
While there will be no “jacket required” sign at the door, students and job-seekers are encouraged to dress for success, have a resume in hand (a requirement for PCHS students enrolled in English IV), and talk to employers.
Business representatives in attendance are asked to be ready to describe both their business and employee needs, as well as how someone can apply for job openings. Contact information on their printed material is important, Cohen said.
“Some employers could even interview attendees for immediate employment or post-graduation employment,” she said.
The Perquimans Chamber is also hosting several other events in April.
The Chamber’s 2022 Business and Bridal Expo will be Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Perquimans County Recreation Center. The event will feature area businesses and vendors.
“We’re bringing local businesses, vendors and future brides together,” said Lee.
Then on April 28, the 2nd annual Golf Scramble will be held at Albemarle Plantation starting at 9 a.m.
For those interested in joining the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce, contact the office @ 252-426-5657.