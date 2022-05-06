TODAY
Home & Garden Expo
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Home & Garden Expo at the K.E. White Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature the latest trends in home furnishings, remodeling and landscaping ideas. There will also be workshops and demonstrations. Admission cost is $5. Contact: 335-4365.
Cause for Paws walk
A Cause for Paws Charity Dog Walk will be held at Charles Creek Park in Elizabeth City at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20, which includes an event T-shirt. Money raised helps homeless animals. Register at Abbey’s Waggin’ Tails or sign up online at www.spcaofnenc.org/.
Port Discover robotics
Port Discover will host an informational meeting on its upcoming Robotics 101 Clubs at 1 p.m. The meeting is to gauge interest in the clubs. Signup at portdiscover.org or email robotics@portdiscover.org/.
Comic Book Day
The Camden Public Library will host a free Comic Book Day event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring artists Beth Remsburg and Said Bouftass of Draw in Love, LLC.
Paddle for Border
The Paddle for the Border event will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Newbold-White House
The Newbold-White House will reopen. Tours are available but should be scheduled with two weeks’ notice. Contact the Perquimans County Restoration Association at 252-426-7567.
May Play Day
The Rocky Hock Ruritan Club will host its May Play Day event at the Rocky Hock Community Center starting at 10 a.m. The event will feature free Optimist Club train rides, a bike giveaway, and kids games. Barbecue plates will be sold for $10 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Quilt Lovers
Colonial Quilt Lovers of Northeastern North Carolina will meet at the Church of the Redeemer on N.C. Highway 343 in Camden at 10 a.m. Contact: 252-330-8081.
MONDAY
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer/Dementia support group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-333-7774 or 252-404-7090.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish Hall at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Jim Watson of the Pasquotank River Yacht Club will be the speaker.
TUESDAY
Internship Expo
Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies will host its 2022 Spring Internship Expo & Business Appreciation event at The Pines in Elizabeth City, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken pot pie meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank NAACP will hold a general membership meeting on Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
THURSDAY
Movie Day
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a showing of “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle” at 1 p.m.
FRIDAY
Carolina Moon Theater
The Carolina Moon Theater will present four performances of “The Wild Women of Windale,” a comedy about three women at a crossroads in their lives Friday and Saturday, May 14-15, and Tuesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 15, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $18 and available online at Carolinamoontheater.org.
UPCOMING
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at the Weeksville Lions Club in Elizabeth City, Monday, April 16, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; at the Currituck Governmental Complex Wednesday, May 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
History for Lunch
Glen Bowman, professor of history at Elizabeth City State University, will discuss the early history of what became known as P.W. Moore Junior-Senior High School, during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program Wednesday, May 18, at noon. Register at the museum’s website or Facebook page to attend the lecture virtually.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a cubed steak meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Flower pot craft
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a Flower Pot Craft program on Thursday, May 19, at 10 a.m. $3.00 donation suggested.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives Thursday, May 19, from 2:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Inter-County Ruritan Club in Hertford; and Monday, May 23, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch sub sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Spring cookout
The Camden Center of Active Adults will host a spring cookout Thursday, May 26, at 11 a.m. Cost is $5.
Wildlife officers
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Law Enforcement Division will host a virtual recruitment event on Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m. The Zoom link is https://ncwildlife-org.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_ULIH9kEKQ2S5iymgDrCDhg/.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Open Door Church Edenton Thursday, May 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and at Central Elementary School in Barco on May 31, from noon to 5 p.m.
Golf Scramble
The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Golf Scramble at Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation Saturday, June 2, at 1 p.m. Registration begins at noon. For ticket information, email evmcoordinator@perquimanschamber.com/.
Disabled veterans
The K.J. Eyer Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled Veterans of America will meet to discuss the future of the chapter June 7 at the Chief Petty Officers Club at 514 Caldwell St., Elizabeth City. A representative from the DVA NC commander will attend. Contact: 443-812-3502.
Junior Docents
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a workshop June 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for teenagers ages 13-17 to serve as junior docents at the museum. Registration is required and the deadline to sign up is June 13. Contact: Hayley A. James at 252-335-1453 or email Hayley.James@ncdcr.gov.
Nags Head Casino
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Nags Head Casino event June 25 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The band “Coast”- Connected and DJ Mike Thigpen will provide the entertainment. Music will include beach music, shag, soul, and R&B tunes from the 1960-70s. Cost is $25 for Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle members and $30 for non-members.